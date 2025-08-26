BWF World C'ships: PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy in action - Live scores & updates

On Monday, India's campaign at the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris began on a somber note with Lakshya Sen, Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda, and Shruti Mishra-Priya Konjengbam exiting in the very first round.

A day later, on Tuesday, India will look to the likes of PV Sindh and HS Prannoy and hope that there is better news in the offing.

PV Sindhu (WR 15) will take on Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova (WR 69) in the first round of the Women's Singles event.

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy (WR 34) is up against Finland's Joakim Oldorff (WR 47).

Later in the day, India's mixed-doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde (WR 33) take on Macau China's Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi (WR 66).

