BWF World C'ships: PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy in action - Live scores & updates
A victory today will be the first of this year's campaign.
On Monday, India's campaign at the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris began on a somber note with Lakshya Sen, Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda, and Shruti Mishra-Priya Konjengbam exiting in the very first round.
A day later, on Tuesday, India will look to the likes of PV Sindh and HS Prannoy and hope that there is better news in the offing.
PV Sindhu (WR 15) will take on Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova (WR 69) in the first round of the Women's Singles event.
Meanwhile, HS Prannoy (WR 34) is up against Finland's Joakim Oldorff (WR 47).
Later in the day, India's mixed-doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde (WR 33) take on Macau China's Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi (WR 66).
Catch all the live action as it happens...
Live Updates
- 26 Aug 2025 12:26 PM GMT
Mid-game interval: Sindhu leads 11-5!
A sharp contrast from Game 1, where Sindhu had to claw her way back.
Now, she looks in control as Nalbantova struggles to keep pace.
Can Sindhu close this out in straight games?
- 26 Aug 2025 12:20 PM GMT
Game 2 begins, Sindhu presses early on!
Sindhu races ahead to a 4-1 lead, She worked really hard in the first game. will be looking to wrap up soon.
Nalbantova still trying to understand what went wrong. Can Sindhu press the advantage?
- 26 Aug 2025 12:16 PM GMT
Sindhu is heard saying to her coach "the match was slow, but suddenly got so fast"
- 26 Aug 2025 12:16 PM GMT
What a turnaround!
Sindhu digs deep to take the first game 23-21 after trailing early.
Bulgarian had the second game point! The match was so intense. Game 1: 23-21 in favour of Sindhu.
Now time for some advice!
- 26 Aug 2025 12:13 PM GMT
What a relief! Nalbatova gets too excited! hits it on the net.
- 26 Aug 2025 12:11 PM GMT
19-all!
Sindhu challenges a call. The shuttle was in. An unlucky point there when the shuttle touches the net and falls back in Sindhu's court.
Commentators say, the shuttle is teasing Sindhu and deciding to come back.
- 26 Aug 2025 12:06 PM GMT
14-12 Sindhu building on!
The Indian takes a lead for the first time in the match. She has won 7 points as against Nalbatova's 1 since the interval. Leads 14-12.
- 26 Aug 2025 12:04 PM GMT
Sindhu levels at 12-12!
A sharp smash, Sindhu is clearly stepping up her game now! makes it 12-all.