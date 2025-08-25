Badminton
BWF World C'ships LIVE: Lakshya Sen opens campaign – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 1 of the 2025 BWF World Championships.
BWF World C'ships LIVE: Ace Indian men's singles shuttler Lakshya Sen is all set to commence his campaign at the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris on Monday.
Sen, who had bagged a world championship bronze back in 2021, will look to add to his tally but faces a tough test against world No 1 Shi Yu Qi of China in the very first round.
Elsewhere, Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda and Shruti Mishra-Priya Konjengbam will also be in action in women's doubles.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 25 Aug 2025 1:01 PM GMT
Whether you follow badminton as a die-hard fan or just a casual watcher, don’t blink. An absolute thriller is coming your way!
- 25 Aug 2025 12:48 PM GMT
Lakshya Sen head-to-head vs Shi Yu Qi
Lakshya Sen and Shi Yu Qi have faced off four times, with Sen trailing 1-3 in head-to-head encounters.
Sen's only win over the Chinese came way back in 2022, during their first clash. Shi has since won three out of three!
Can Lakshya pull one back today?
- 25 Aug 2025 12:41 PM GMT
Gooood Eveninggg!
Hello and welcome to The Bridge's LIVE coverage of the 2025 BWF World Championships.
India kickstarts its campaign at the prestigious competition with Lakshya Sen facing off against world No 1 Shi Yu Qi. Can the Indian produce an upset in Paris?
Stay tuned to find out!