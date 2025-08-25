Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

BWF World C'ships LIVE: Lakshya Sen opens campaign – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 1 of the 2025 BWF World Championships.

Lakshya Sen, Bwf, Thailand Open, Super 500
X

Lakshya Sen (Photo Credit: AP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 25 Aug 2025 1:01 PM GMT

BWF World C'ships LIVE: Ace Indian men's singles shuttler Lakshya Sen is all set to commence his campaign at the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris on Monday.

Sen, who had bagged a world championship bronze back in 2021, will look to add to his tally but faces a tough test against world No 1 Shi Yu Qi of China in the very first round.

Elsewhere, Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda and Shruti Mishra-Priya Konjengbam will also be in action in women's doubles.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

Live Updates

2025-08-25 12:07:08
BadmintonIndian SportsBWF World ChampionshipsLakshya SenBadminton World Federation
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick