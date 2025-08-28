BWF World C'ships 2025 Live: Dhruv-Tanisha, PV Sindhu advance to quarters, Satwik-Chirag in action - Blog, Scores, Updates

BWF World Championships 2025 Live: India has only three matches in the pre-quarterfinal stage of the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris, France, on Thursday.

PV Sindhu is India’s sole representative in the singles category, while India fields one pair each in men’s and mixed doubles.

The Indian contingent faces challenging matches across all three categories, with Sindhu pitted against China’s second-seeded Wang Zhi Yi, and the men’s doubles pair Satwik-Chirag facing China’s sixth-seeded Liang-Wang.

In the mixed doubles, the pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will be taking on the fifth-seeded Hong Kong pair of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet.

Catch all the live updates here: