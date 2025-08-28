Badminton
BWF World C'ships 2025 Live: Dhruv-Tanisha, PV Sindhu advance to quarters, Satwik-Chirag in action - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from the prequarterfinal stage of the 2025 BWF Badminton World Championships.
BWF World Championships 2025 Live: India has only three matches in the pre-quarterfinal stage of the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris, France, on Thursday.
PV Sindhu is India’s sole representative in the singles category, while India fields one pair each in men’s and mixed doubles.
The Indian contingent faces challenging matches across all three categories, with Sindhu pitted against China’s second-seeded Wang Zhi Yi, and the men’s doubles pair Satwik-Chirag facing China’s sixth-seeded Liang-Wang.
In the mixed doubles, the pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will be taking on the fifth-seeded Hong Kong pair of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 28 Aug 2025 12:30 PM GMT
Up Next: - Satwik-Chirag (IND) Vs Liang-Wang (CHN) at 10 PM IST
After two upset wins of the day for the Indian contingent, the hopes will now be with the highest-ranked Indians of this tournament, Satwik and Chirag, to make it three out of three.
The duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, like the other two, is also taking on higher-seeded opponents in the round of 16.
They will be up against the sixth-seeded Chinese duo of Liang Wei-keng and Wang Chang, who have a positive 6-2 head-to-head record against the Indian duo.
- 28 Aug 2025 11:47 AM GMT
PV Sindhu proves her class and knocks out the world no.2 Chinese shuttler
Sindhu has also maintained her unbeaten streak against the Chinese Shuttler at the World Championships, marking her 8th victory against a shuttler from China on the World Stage.
In a fiercely competitive first game, Sindhu and Wang battled intensely for every point, and in the end, Wang appeared poised to take the lead, but a crucial four-point surge allowed Sindhu to clinch the opening game.
This completely shifted the momentum of the match, and Wang made a lot of unforced errors and misjudgments in the second game, giving Sindhu a big lead, which she held on to in the end.
Final Score: PV Sindhu (IND) 21-19, 21-15 Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)
- 28 Aug 2025 11:35 AM GMT
PV Sindhu advances to the quarterfinal with a straight-game win over world no.2
Game-2: PV Sindhu (IND) 21-15 Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)
- 28 Aug 2025 11:33 AM GMT
PV Sindu is on six game point opportunities as Wanh hits the net
Game-2: PV Sindhu (IND) 20-14 Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)
- 28 Aug 2025 11:32 AM GMT
Sindhu is just 3 points away from the quarterfinals as referee calls a net foul from Wang
Game-2: PV Sindhu (IND) 18-13 Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)
- 28 Aug 2025 11:30 AM GMT
A brilliant defensive return shot from Sindhu gains back her 5-point lead
Game-2: PV Sindhu (IND) 17-12 Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)
- 28 Aug 2025 11:28 AM GMT
Another unforced error from Wang on the net, giving Sindhu a 4-point lead
Game-2: PV Sindhu (IND) 15-11 Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)
- 28 Aug 2025 11:27 AM GMT
An unforced error from Wang ends her small streak of points
Game-2: PV Sindhu (IND) 13-11 Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)
- 28 Aug 2025 11:25 AM GMT
Two consecutive unforced errors from Sindhu make the deficit just 3 points
Game-2: PV Sindhu (IND) 12-9 Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)
- 28 Aug 2025 11:23 AM GMT
A brilliant cross-court smash from Sindhu rattles a diving Wang for a point
Game-2: PV Sindhu (IND) 12-7 Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)