Diamond League Final 2025 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra in action- Updates, blog

Welcome to the live coverage of Neeraj Chopra at the Diamond League Final 2025 from Zurich, Switzerland!

The Olympic and World Championship medallist is back on one of athletics’ biggest stages as he goes for his second Diamond League Final crown.

Neeraj Chopra previously lifted the trophy in 2022 before finishing runner-up in the last two editions. This year, he qualified for the Final in fourth place after appearances in two qualifying legs.

Event Details:

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich

Start Time: 11:15 p.m. IST | 7:45 p.m. local time

Key Challengers:

Anderson Peters (Grenada) – PB: 93.07m

Julian Weber (Germany) – PB: 91.06m

Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago) – PB: 90.16m

Julius Yego (Kenya) – PB: 92.72m

LIVE Updates: