Athletics
Diamond League Final 2025 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra in action- Updates, blog
Follow live updates as India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw at the Diamond League Final 2025 in Zurich.
Welcome to the live coverage of Neeraj Chopra at the Diamond League Final 2025 from Zurich, Switzerland!
The Olympic and World Championship medallist is back on one of athletics’ biggest stages as he goes for his second Diamond League Final crown.
Neeraj Chopra previously lifted the trophy in 2022 before finishing runner-up in the last two editions. This year, he qualified for the Final in fourth place after appearances in two qualifying legs.
Event Details:
Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich
Start Time: 11:15 p.m. IST | 7:45 p.m. local time
Key Challengers:
Anderson Peters (Grenada) – PB: 93.07m
Julian Weber (Germany) – PB: 91.06m
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago) – PB: 90.16m
Julius Yego (Kenya) – PB: 92.72m
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 28 Aug 2025 6:50 PM GMT
Yet another foul for Neeraj!
Neeraj Chopra records another foul on his fourth attempt, keeping him in third place behind Julian Weber (91.51m) and Keshorn Walcott (84.95m). Chopra will need a clean, big throw in the remaining rounds to move up the leaderboard.
- 28 Aug 2025 6:32 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra fouls his third attempt!
Neeraj Chopra fouls his third attempt, leaving him still in third place. Julian Weber also had a foul, while Keshorn Walcott holds second with 84.95m. T
- 28 Aug 2025 6:30 PM GMT
Men’s Javelin Throw – Round 3
Julian Weber fouls on his third attempt, giving the rest of the field a brief opportunity to close the gap. Neeraj Chopra is still in third place, waiting to unleash his next throw. Keshorn Walcott continues in second with 84.95m.
- 28 Aug 2025 6:16 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra- 82.00!
Neeraj Chopra’s second attempt goes 82.00m, keeping him in third place for now. Julian Weber extends his lead with 91.51m, while Keshorn Walcott remains second at 84.95m. Neeraj will need a big throw in the upcoming rounds to challenge for the top spot.
- 28 Aug 2025 6:15 PM GMT
Julian Weber with an even better second throw!
Julian Weber unleashes an even bigger throw of 91.51m, taking the world lead and extending his advantage.
Neeraj Chopra is still in third place after his first attempt, sitting just behind Keshorn Walcott’s 84.95m. The stage is set for Neeraj to push back in the upcoming rounds.
- 28 Aug 2025 6:05 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra opens with a strong 84.35m!
Neeraj Chopra opens with a strong 84.35m, putting him in third place after the first round. Julian Weber takes the early lead with 91.37m, while Keshorn Walcott is second with 84.95m. Neeraj looks poised to fight back in the next rounds.
- 28 Aug 2025 6:02 PM GMT
Men’s Javelin Throw – Round 1!
Julian Weber sets the bar high with a massive 91.37m on his first throw, taking an early lead.
- 28 Aug 2025 5:44 PM GMT
Meet record for Tinch!
Cordell Tinch won men's100 m hurdles.
- 28 Aug 2025 5:33 PM GMT
Men’s 100m Hurdles underway!!
Action is heating up at the Letzigrund Stadium as the men’s 100m hurdles takes centre stage. Sprinters are off the blocks and charging down the track — we’ll bring you the official times and results shortly.
- 28 Aug 2025 5:24 PM GMT
Hello and welcome!
We’re bringing you live updates from Zurich as India’s javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra competes at the Diamond League Final 2025.
The Olympic and World Champion is chasing another big title against a stacked field of throwers.
Stay tuned for throw-by-throw updates, results, and all the action as it happens!