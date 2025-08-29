CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live: India beat Tajikistan- Highlights

The senior Indian men’s national football team embarks on a new chapter in its journey as they play their first-ever CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match against hosts Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium on Friday, August 29.

Placed in Group B, India will take on Tajikistan in their opener, followed by matches against IR Iran (September 1) and Afghanistan (September 4). Group A features Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, and Oman. The group winners will contest the final, while the second-placed teams will play the third-place playoff on September 8.

India kicked off their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 win over hosts Tajikistan in Hisor. The Blue Tigers raced into a two-goal lead through Anwar Ali (4) and Sandesh Jhingan (5) inside the first 12 minutes. Tajikistan fought back with a well-taken strike from Shahrom Samiev (22) and pressed strongly in the second half.

A crucial penalty save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (1) helped India hold on, despite late attacks and pressure from the hosts. Head coach Khalid Jamil’s debut sees India start their Group B campaign on a positive note ahead of their next clash against IR Iran on August 31.

