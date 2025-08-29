Football
CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live: India beat Tajikistan- Highlights
Get all the highlights from India’s first-ever CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match against hosts Tajikistan in Hisor.
The senior Indian men’s national football team embarks on a new chapter in its journey as they play their first-ever CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match against hosts Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium on Friday, August 29.
Placed in Group B, India will take on Tajikistan in their opener, followed by matches against IR Iran (September 1) and Afghanistan (September 4). Group A features Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, and Oman. The group winners will contest the final, while the second-placed teams will play the third-place playoff on September 8.
India kicked off their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 win over hosts Tajikistan in Hisor. The Blue Tigers raced into a two-goal lead through Anwar Ali (4) and Sandesh Jhingan (5) inside the first 12 minutes. Tajikistan fought back with a well-taken strike from Shahrom Samiev (22) and pressed strongly in the second half.
A crucial penalty save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (1) helped India hold on, despite late attacks and pressure from the hosts. Head coach Khalid Jamil’s debut sees India start their Group B campaign on a positive note ahead of their next clash against IR Iran on August 31.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 29 Aug 2025 5:34 PM GMT
That’s a wrap from Hisor!
Thank you for joining our live coverage of India vs Tajikistan. You can now head over to our Badminton World Championship live blog, where Satwik-Chirag will be in action at 12:10 a.m. IST.
For everyone else, it’s a good night from us! Stay tuned for all the live updates from India’s next CAFA Nations Cup match on September 1, when the Blue Tigers take on one of the world’s top teams, IR Iran.
- 29 Aug 2025 5:29 PM GMT
Khalid Jamil era begins with a win!
India kick off their first-ever CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Tajikistan. Early goals, a crucial penalty save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (1), and resilience under pressure mark a promising start under the new head coach.
India 2–1 Tajikistan
- 29 Aug 2025 5:22 PM GMT
Eight minutes added!
Eight minutes of added time have been signaled. India are holding onto their 2–1 lead, trying to see out the game, while Tajikistan are pushing forward in search of a late equalizer.
India 2–1 Tajikistan
- 29 Aug 2025 5:16 PM GMT
85’ Mahesh nearly extends the lead!
Mahesh Singh Naorem drives a blistering counter through the middle. Vikram Partap Singh s open on the left flank, but Mahesh opts to take a powerful shot from outside the box, trying to beat the keeper himself. The keeper reacts well and makes the save, keeping India’s lead intact. A great effort from Mahesh!
India 2–1 Tajikistan
- 29 Aug 2025 5:12 PM GMT
81’ Injury scare for India
Irfan Yadwad (10) is down on the pitch in visible pain after a collision. He appears to be in serious discomfort and is struggling to get up. Hopefully it’s just a knock, but it looks concerning as India try to hold their 2–1 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining.$
India 2–1 Tajikistan
- 29 Aug 2025 5:03 PM GMT
71' Gurpreet keeps India ahead!
Rustam Soirov steps up to take the penalty for Tajikistan, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu makes a brilliant save, diving low to deny the spot-kick. India survive a big scare!
India 2–1 Tajikistan
- 29 Aug 2025 5:01 PM GMT
69’ Penalty for Tajikistan
A foul inside the box gives Tajikistan a penalty. The Indian players are arguing with the referee, but it’s clear — Vikram Partap Singh fouled Rustam Soirov inside the box, and the referee awards the spot-kick.
India 2–1 Tajikistan
- 29 Aug 2025 4:51 PM GMT
57’ Sub brings fresh energy for India!
India have brought on Mahesh Singh Naorem (11) as a substitute, and he’s trying to take control in midfield. However, India are still struggling to dominate possession, as Tajikistan continue to surprise them with quick bursts of attacks.
India 2–1 Tajikistan
- 29 Aug 2025 4:39 PM GMT
47’ Tajikistan nearly levels!
Tajikistan are awarded a free-kick for a handball just outside the box on the left. Ehsoni Panshanbe takes it, and Alisher Jalilov makes a clever run. Panshanbe slots the ball into the middle just outside the box, and Jalilov pounces on it. His shot comes straight at Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who gets a fingertip to it — otherwise it would have been in! The rebound results in a corner, and Tajikistan nearly scores again when the ball spills from Gurpreet’s hands, but he somehow recovers. India are fortunate to survive this tense moment.
India 2–1 Tajikistan
- 29 Aug 2025 4:35 PM GMT
46’ Back for the second half!
The players are back on the pitch in Hisor, with India leading 2–1 against Tajikistan. The Blue Tigers will look to maintain their lead, while the hosts are eager to continue their attacking momentum and find an equalizer.