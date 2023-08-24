Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
BWF World Championships 2023 LIVE: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand in action in pre-quarters - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' pre-quarterfinal matches at the BWF World Championships 2023.
HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen in men's singles will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships on Thursday. In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face China's Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take on Daniel Marthin-Leo Rolly Carnando.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-08-24 09:43:26
- 24 Aug 2023 10:03 AM GMT
Head-to-Head
Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand played world no. 1 Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan only once in the German Open in 2022.
The Indians lost 16-21, 12-21
- 24 Aug 2023 9:53 AM GMT
Indians in action in Round of 16
Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand vs Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Daniel Marthin-Leo Rolly Carnando
HS Prannoy vs Loh Kean Yew
Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn
