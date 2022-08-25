Badminton
BWF World Championships 2022 Day 4 LIVE: Satwik/Chirag, Saina Nehwal in action— Scores, Results, Blog
Catch all the live updates from Day 4 of the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo where Indian shuttlers will play for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 4 of the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan!
After a bittersweet third day that saw WCH silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth bowing out early, we are in for another rollercoaster as MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila will eye quarters alongside Satwik/Chirg.
In the men's singles, it will come down to a fight between India's top shuttlers - HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen for a place in the quarters.
Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal will also look to progress to the last eight.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 25 Aug 2022 2:55 AM GMT
Dhruv/Arjun play a solid match and enter the WCH quarters for the first time!
What a moment here! Dhruv and Arjun take down Singaporean duo of Hee/Loh 18-21, 21-15, 21-16 to enter the quarterfinals of the WCH for the first time in the career.
Just one win away from guaranteeing a medal now!!!
- 25 Aug 2022 2:43 AM GMT
"We are human machines, not vending machines. Relax, accept you are nervous." - Mathias Boe senses the nerves in Dhruv and Arjun, on the brink of reaching their first-ever WCH quarterfinal