Badminton

BWF World Championships 2022 Day 4 LIVE: Satwik/Chirag, Saina Nehwal in action— Scores, Results, Blog

Catch all the live updates from Day 4 of the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo where Indian shuttlers will play for a spot in the quarterfinals.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-25T11:55:59+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 4 of the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan!

After a bittersweet third day that saw WCH silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth bowing out early, we are in for another rollercoaster as MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila will eye quarters alongside Satwik/Chirg.

In the men's singles, it will come down to a fight between India's top shuttlers - HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen for a place in the quarters.

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal will also look to progress to the last eight.

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

Badminton Bai Lakshya Sen HS Prannoy Saina Nehwal BWF World Championships 
