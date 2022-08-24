Badminton
BWF World Championships 2022 Day 3 LIVE: Lakshya, Srikanth, Prannoy in second-round action, Dhruv/Arjun upset 8th seeds — Scores, Updates, Blog
With HSP slated to lock horns with Kento Momota and WCH medallists Srikanth, Lakshya also in action - it'll be a heated day of great badminton. Follow the BWF World Championships 2022 LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the BWF Badminton World Championships 2022 being held in Tokyo, Japan!
We are back with another day of exciting badminton action as Srikanth, Lakshya and Prannoy will be in action. All eyes will be on the much-awaited HS Prannoy vs Kento Momota clash as well.
In doubles, Satwik/Chirag will open their campaign as well.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 24 Aug 2022 5:19 AM GMT
Spectacular show by the 35th-seeded Indian duo!
Extremely well-played from Dhruv and Arjun who had held the lead for the major half of the match too.
- 24 Aug 2022 5:17 AM GMT
WHAT A SHOW! ARJUN AND DHRUV UPSETS THE EIGHTH-SEEDS!
Solid display from Arjun and Dhruv as they get a BIG win against Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen and defeat the eighth-seeded Danes, 17-21, 16-21!!!
Arjun hits a killer serve and that is enough to get them the win! Onwards we go!
- 24 Aug 2022 5:12 AM GMT
Kapila with the down-the-middle shot!!!
Kapila and Arjun lead 16-14 in the second game now
- 24 Aug 2022 4:55 AM GMT
What a start here for the Indians, they take the first game!
Solid show from Dhruv and Arjun against the eighth-seeded Danes!
They win the first game 21-17!