Badminton World Championships Day 1 LIVE: Lakshya, Srikanth in first-round action, Praneeth crashes out — Scores, Results, Blog
Catch all the badminton action live from Day 1 of the BWF World Championships in Tokyo, Japan as Lakshya, Srikanth, Prannoy will open their campaigns. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the very first day of badminton action from the much-awaited BWF World Championships 2022 being held in Tokyo, Japan!
In PV Sindhu's absence, all eyes will be on men - Lakshya Sen & Co. to deliver a medal for India from the Championships.
A lot of mouth-watering clashes are lined up for the day as Lakshya, Prannoy, Srikanth, and others will open their bid.
Follow all badminton action live from BWF World Championships:
Live Updates
- 22 Aug 2022 7:51 AM GMT
We start! Fantastic attacking game from Lakshya as he rushes to the net for the kill
Lakshya Sen makes a good start to this match and applies great pressure on his veteran Danish opponent, Vittinghus.
Sen leads 4-1.
- 22 Aug 2022 7:42 AM GMT
Time for some Lakshya Sen brilliance!
This will be quite an interesting clash
- 22 Aug 2022 7:38 AM GMT
We will be having Lakshya Sen in action next!
Fresh off his CWG gold win, Lakshya Sen will hope to get off to a good start as the 2021 bronze medallist from the Worlds will meet with Denmark's Vittinghus in the first round clash.
- 22 Aug 2022 6:55 AM GMT
And a forehand return from Sumeeth finds the net, they lose the match...
Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy did attempt a good comeback in Game 2 but the Japanese were the better players as they overcome the Indian duo in a decider, 21-11, 19-21, 21-15
- 22 Aug 2022 6:52 AM GMT
Costly errors from Manu Attri as the Japanese lead 19-14
Attri's return finds the net here...
- 22 Aug 2022 6:42 AM GMT
Into the decider, we have intense rallies!
The Japanese pair keep their nose ahead at 8-4 but Sumeeth attacks from the back court!