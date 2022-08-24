BWF World Championships: Dhruv/Arjun knock out 2021 bronze medallists; into pre-quarters

Causing the biggest upset of their career so far, Indian men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila put up a clinical show in the second round of the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo as they defeated the eighth-seeded Danish duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen, 21-17, 21-16 in 40 minutes.

With this victory, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila have secured their very first Top-10 win of their careers.

Playing the superior game for the better section of the match and holding the lead - a glaring 5-point gap at one instance too, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila looked like two men on a mission against the seasoned and veteran Danish pair. Attacking with great spirit, Arjun and Dhruv kept calm throughout the match and played smart shots that left the Danes a little flabbergasted in some of the points, causing them to err at certain points.

Bronze medallists from the 2021 World Championships, Kim and Rasmussen were the overwhelming favourites in this match but the Indians really sprang a surprise as Mathias Boe, the doubles coach to the Indian team and former teammates with fellow Dane shuttlers Kim and Rasmussen, egged on Dhruv and Arjun from the sidelines.



Playing a very solid and clean match with Dhruv's service being highly crucial as was his creative deception in some points, the Indian duo were in perfect sync and have now progressed into the pre-quarters where they will face Singapore's Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean for a place in the last eight.