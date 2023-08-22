BWF World Championships 2023 LIVE: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen in R32 — Score, Updates, Blog

After a mixed first day, five Indian singles players/pairs will be in action on the second day of the BWF World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In round of 32, HS Prannoy will be up against Chico Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia while Lakshya Sen will take on Jeon Heyok Jin of Korea.

PV Sindhu will go against Nozomi Okuhara in a battle of former world champions.

Can the Indian players move to the next round?

Stay tuned for updates.



