Badminton
BWF World Championships 2023 LIVE: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen in R32 — Score, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from Round of 32 of BWF World Championships 2023.
After a mixed first day, five Indian singles players/pairs will be in action on the second day of the BWF World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.
In round of 32, HS Prannoy will be up against Chico Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia while Lakshya Sen will take on Jeon Heyok Jin of Korea.
PV Sindhu will go against Nozomi Okuhara in a battle of former world champions.
Can the Indian players move to the next round?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 22 Aug 2023 9:27 AM GMT
Women's Doubles: Ashwini/Shikha lose 1st game
Up against the Dutch pair of Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen, the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam have lost their first game. Scores were level till 10-10, but the Dutch pulled away after the interval to win 21-14.
- 22 Aug 2023 7:57 AM GMT
Juhi/Venkat are out of World Championships.
Indian contingent starts the second day with a loss as Juhi/Venkat lose in straight games 12-21, 11-21.
- 22 Aug 2023 7:38 AM GMT
Juhi and Venkat lose the first game 12-21.
Juhi and Venkat go down in the first game against German pair Linda Efler and Jones Ralfy Jansen in the first game.