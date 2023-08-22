Asian Games
BWF World Championships 2023 LIVE: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen in R32 — Score, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from Round of 32 of BWF World Championships 2023.

HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu (credits: BAI Media)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 22 Aug 2023 9:27 AM GMT

After a mixed first day, five Indian singles players/pairs will be in action on the second day of the BWF World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In round of 32, HS Prannoy will be up against Chico Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia while Lakshya Sen will take on Jeon Heyok Jin of Korea.

PV Sindhu will go against Nozomi Okuhara in a battle of former world champions.

Can the Indian players move to the next round?

Stay tuned for updates.


Live Updates

2023-08-22 07:11:58
