Badminton

BWF World Championships LIVE: Satwik-Chirag in action; HS Prannoy faces Viktor Axelsen in quarters - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' quarterfinal matches at the BWF World Championships 2023 from Royal Arena, Copenhagen.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 25 Aug 2023 2:16 PM GMT

World no. 2 Indian men's doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy play 11th seed and local favourites Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup in the quarterfinal of the BWF World Championships 2023 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

HS Prannoy, later today, will take on another local heavyweight and world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles quarterfinal.

Follow live updates:

Live Updates

2023-08-25 12:56:53
Satwiksairaj RankireddyChirag ShettyBWF World ChampionshipsHS Prannoy
