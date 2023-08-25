Badminton
BWF World Championships LIVE: Satwik-Chirag in action; HS Prannoy faces Viktor Axelsen in quarters - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' quarterfinal matches at the BWF World Championships 2023 from Royal Arena, Copenhagen.
World no. 2 Indian men's doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy play 11th seed and local favourites Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup in the quarterfinal of the BWF World Championships 2023 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.
HS Prannoy, later today, will take on another local heavyweight and world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles quarterfinal.
Follow live updates:
Live Updates
- 25 Aug 2023 2:13 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag warmps up
Satwik-Chiag has taken the court 1 along with Rasmussen and Astrup. And they warm up with some rapid stroke play.
It is a battle between two BWF World Championships bronze medallists.
- 25 Aug 2023 1:08 PM GMT
Head-to-Head
Satwik and Chirag have met Rasmussen and Astrup seven times so far. The Dane pair defeated the Indians five times. Satwik-Chirag won the remaining two matches.
Their last meeting came at the World Tour Finals in 2021. The Indians lost the match in straight games. But Satwik and Chirag now different beasts considering the blazing form they are in.
- 25 Aug 2023 1:02 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag in action in Court 1
Satwik-Chirag takes on Dane pair Rasmussen-Astrup in Court 1 with a place in the semifinals at stake. The winners of this match will also stake a claim in the podium.
- 25 Aug 2023 1:00 PM GMT
Indians in action today
Out of the 14-member squad, three Indians remain in contention for medals at the BWF World Championships 2023.
Satwik-Chirag faces Rasmussen-Astrup in the men's doubles quarterfinals.
HS Prannoy runs into world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles quarters.