Badminton World Championships LIVE: Srikanth, Praneeth begin campaign - Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth are among 6 Indians in action on the opening day of the BWF World Championships.
India's 25-member contingent begins its campaign on the opening day of the BWF World Badminton Championships on Sunday in Huelva, Spain. Men's singles hopes Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth will be in action.
Praneeth, who medalled in 2019, will be facing Dutch Mark Caljouw in the opener who dumped him out of the Olympics. Srikanth will be up against home player Pablo Abian, but is favourite to win and run into China's Li Shifeng in the next round. Lakshya Sen has received a walkover in his first-round match. Mixed doubles pair Sumeeth R - Manu Attri and women's doubles pair Pooja D - Sanjana S will also be in action on Sunday.
Live Updates
- 12 Dec 2021 9:19 AM GMT
BWF World Championships: India's medal hopes
India's brightest hope PV Sindhu will be in action later in the week. She is the defending champion, and the only Indian representative in women's singles this time. Sai Praneeth had won Bronze in the last edition, as India had finished with 2 podium finishes.
The year-ending badminton tournament will feature many other Indians this time, and with the field being severely depleted, who knows what this edition of the World Championships have in store for India. Four Indians are there in the men's singles draw - Praneeth, Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy - two of whom will be in action on Sunday.
- 12 Dec 2021 9:09 AM GMT
2021 World Championships begin: India's schedule for the day
The 2021 BWF World Championships are underway! Japanese Mixed doubles pair Keiichiro MATSUI and Yoshinori TAKEUCHI take the first win of the tournament in 29 minutes. The Indians are in action later in the day. According to the schedule, the doubles matches for the Indians should start at around 6:30 pm IST.