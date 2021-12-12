Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton World Championships LIVE: Srikanth, Praneeth begin campaign - Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth are among 6 Indians in action on the opening day of the BWF World Championships.

world championships
X

Kidambi Srikanth headlines Day 1 of the BWF World Championships, with men's singles in focus - LIVE

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-12T14:49:24+05:30

India's 25-member contingent begins its campaign on the opening day of the BWF World Badminton Championships on Sunday in Huelva, Spain. Men's singles hopes Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth will be in action.

Praneeth, who medalled in 2019, will be facing Dutch Mark Caljouw in the opener who dumped him out of the Olympics. Srikanth will be up against home player Pablo Abian, but is favourite to win and run into China's Li Shifeng in the next round. Lakshya Sen has received a walkover in his first-round match. Mixed doubles pair Sumeeth R - Manu Attri and women's doubles pair Pooja D - Sanjana S will also be in action on Sunday.

Follow LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Badminton World Federation Srikanth Kidambi Sai Praneeth 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X