Badminton World Championships LIVE: Srikanth, Praneeth begin campaign - Scores, Updates, Live Blog

India's 25-member contingent begins its campaign on the opening day of the BWF World Badminton Championships on Sunday in Huelva, Spain. Men's singles hopes Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth will be in action.

Praneeth, who medalled in 2019, will be facing Dutch Mark Caljouw in the opener who dumped him out of the Olympics. Srikanth will be up against home player Pablo Abian, but is favourite to win and run into China's Li Shifeng in the next round. Lakshya Sen has received a walkover in his first-round match. Mixed doubles pair Sumeeth R - Manu Attri and women's doubles pair Pooja D - Sanjana S will also be in action on Sunday.

𝐒𝐎 𝐈𝐓 𝐁𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐒 🥁🔥



The race for the crown, to be named as the #WorldChampion starts today at #BWFWorldChampionships 2021 😍



Checkout day 1 schedule ⬇️



All the best guys! 🤜🤛#WorldChampionships2021#Huelva2021#Badminton pic.twitter.com/CID4IsiFeE — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 12, 2021

Follow LIVE Updates:

