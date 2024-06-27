US Open 2024: Priyanshu Rajawat advances to round-two

The 2024 US Open Badminton tournament began with fervor at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas, featuring top international players vying for a share of the $210,000 prize purse.

On the second day, Priyanshu Rajawat and Malvika Bansod secured victories in their respective singles fixtures.

Rajawat moves to round-two



Priyanshu Rajawat, seeded 8th, delivered a commanding performance in his first-round match against Czech Republic's J Louda, triumphing with scores of 21-16, 21-18.

Meanwhile, Ayush Shetty faced a formidable challenge from Singapore's J Teh. Despite levelling the match, the Indian eventually succumbed in tight three-game, 21-18, 12-21, 12-21.

Bansod registers a win

Malvika Bansod, India's sole women's singles representative and seeded 7th at the tournament, displayed her prowess by defeating Estonia's K Kuuba in straight sets 21-14, 21-15. Bansod's victory underscores her potential to advance further in the tournament.

Kapoor-Gadde exit

In the mixed-doubles draw, the Indian pair of R. Kapoor and R. S. Gadde went the distance against Scotland's A. Dunn and J. MacPherson.

Despite a valiant effort, the Indian duo fell short in a closely contested match with scores of 15-21, 21-18, 13-21.

Jolly-Gopichand in round-two



India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, seeded second, got a bye in the first round.

Their upcoming performance holds significant interest as they are expected go the distance at the event.

Upcoming Matches



Priyanshu Rajawat (India) vs. Huang Y-k (Chinese Taipei) in men's singles.

Malvika Bansod (India) vs. T. Švábíková (Czech Republic) in women's singles.

T. Jolly / G. Gopichand (India) vs. Hsieh P-s / Hung E-t (Chinese Taipei) in mixed doubles.

K.P. Garaga / K.S. Pratheek (India) vs. Chen Z-y / P. Smith (United States) in men's doubles.

As the tournament progresses, anticipation builds for more thrilling badminton action at Fort Worth, Texas. Stay tuned as these athletes continue to showcase their talent and determination on the international stage.