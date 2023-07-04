BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu's downward spiral continues

Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu spiraled further down to 15th position in this week's Badminton World Federation (BWF) World rankings.

Prior to this week, Sindhu was placed at 12th position. Now, the ace shuttler has further slipped three places and sits with 51,070 points.

Earlier this year, she had already fallen out of the top 10. Her performance this season has been below par since her return from a five-month injury break due to a stress fracture in her ankle, which occurred while winning the Commonwealth Games gold in August last year.

Her best performance this year has come in the shape of a silver medal at the Madrid Masters Super 300 event in April. With full-fitness evading Sindhu, she has not made it beyond the second round in any of the other tournaments this year.

A golden opportunity awaits the two-time Olympic medallist to return to winning ways at the Canada Open World Tour Super 500 starting on Tuesday.

Breakthroughs in the latest BWF rankings

On the other hand, this week has been kind to Kiran George. The 23-year-old shuttler edged nearer to the horizon of the top 50 after jumping three spots to 53rd rank in the latest BWF rankings.

Palak Arora and Unnati Hooda meanwhile witnessed the highest upward trajectory amidst the Indian shuttlers. The young duo jumped 13 positions to enter the top 90 in this week’s BWF women’s doubles rankings.

In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto additionally achieved a career-high rank of 60th position this week.

Shetty and Rankireddy retain their rank at the top

At the present, men’s doubles partners Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy rank the highest amidst Indian shuttlers. The duo maintained their 3rd position rank in this week’s BWF rankings.

In the men's singles category, HS Prannoy remains the highest-ranked Indian shuttler at 8th position.