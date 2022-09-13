BWF Rankings: Prannoy nears Top 15, Ishaan-Tanisha reach career's highest rank

It's another new high for HS Prannoy as he is almost back into the Top 15 of the BWF World Rankings after 4 years as he has risen to the World No. 16 spot. Meanwhile, India's No. 1 mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto have also scaled up the ladder and are at a career-high of World No. 33.

HS Prannoy, who recently became the No. 1 on the BWF World Tour Rankings in the Race to Guangzhou list has been in red-hot form this year. After a quarterfinal run at the World Championships and the Japan Open only recently where Prannoy, in a giant-killing spree took out former World No. 1 Kento Momota and 2021 World Champion Loh Kean Yew, the 30-year-old has been on a golden run.

Soon, he is expected to break into the Top 15, given his performance on the tour. In his career, Prannoy has been as high as World No. 8 previously.



Other than that, Kidambi Srikanth has gained two spots and gone up to World No. 12 as well.

In women's singles, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has regained her hold on the World No. 7 spot after briefly slipping to the No. 8 rank.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has also accumulated 3 positions and is now World No. 33 this week.

Notably, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto have done well for themselves after winning a match at the World Championships as well and have now attained a career-high ranking of World No. 33.