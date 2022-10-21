BWF Jr. Mixed Team C'Ships: India wins 4-1 against Germany

India defeated Germany 4-1 at the playoff match for the 13th-16th classification place. Next up, they will face Hong Kong to decide who will clinch the 13th place at the ongoing BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships.

After the 3-1 loss to Malaysia in the 9th-16th playoff match, the Indian shuttlers started their tie against the Germans with a win. It was the mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma that got the better of Schlevoigt/Meyer in straight sets (21-18, 21-16).

In the second match, Bharat Raghav doubled India's lead after he staged a comeback against Sanjeevi Vasudevan. The score read 14-21, 21-17, 21-8 in favour of the impressive Raghav.

After winning the first two matches, India hit a bump as Germany's men's doubles pair Dresp/Krax got the better of Arsh Mohammad and Abhinav Thakur in straight sets (21-14, 24-22). With the score at 2-1 to India, Unnati Hooda displayed her best to increase her team's lead in the tie.

Hooda doled out an impressive 21-8, 21-6 victory against Selin Hubsch in the Women's singles clash. With the match already in their bag, India's Shreya Balaji and Srinidhi Narayanan defeated the Meyer/Siebrecht pair in the Women's doubles 21-13, 21-13 in the final match of the tie.