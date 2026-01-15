"I breathe less" – Former world champion Loh Kean Yew on tackling pollution at 2026 India Open

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2026 India Open following a come-from-behind 18-21, 21-19, 21-14 win over HS Prannoy in Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after his third win in seven meetings against the Indian veteran, Loh opened up about battling the harsh conditions Delhi has to offer with severe cold and extremely poor air quality index.

"I breathe less," said Loh. "I just wear my mask when I can."

"Other than that, I try to stay indoor as much as possible, but that's the only thing I can do," he further reflected.

Loh, the 2021 men's singles world champion, further noted that all the players competing are struggling to maintain their stamina.

"I mean, everyone's stamina just dropped two levels," he said.

"My body was good in Malaysia [Malaysia Open Super 1000 last week] until I came here. The weather is not good. My health dropped quite a bit.

"I'm surprised you guys [media persons] are okay," he added with a chuckle.

Loh's statement comes just a day after world No 3 Anders Antonsen blamed the pollution levels in Delhi for skipping the Super 750 event for a third consecutive time.

The Badminton World Federation, on its part, noted that the seasonal conditions have posed a challenge but they believe that the venue can host the 2026 BWF World Championships successfully.

"Managing factors related largely to seasonal conditions, such as the haze and cold weather affecting the air quality and temperature inside the venue has posed challenges this week," a statement from BWF read.

"Insights gathered this week will guide further upgrades to deliver a world-class experience in August, where the seasonal issues are not expected being as severe," it further added.