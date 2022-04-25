Brazil Para-Badminton International: Indian team clinches 28 medals

Indian shuttlers competing at the Brazil Para-Badminton International 2022 capped off a wonderful run at the Sao Paulo event, winning 28 medals - 8 golds, 7 silvers and 13 bronzes, to mark a successful outing in the South American nation.

The Indian para-badminton contingent put on a strong show with Nitesh Kumar (SL3), Tarun Dhillon (SL4), Parul Parmar (SL3), Jyoti Verma (SL4), Manisha Ramdas (SU5), Hardik Makkar-Ruthik Raghupathi (SU5), Arwaz Ansari-Deep Ranjan Bisoyee (SL3-SL4) and Manisha Ramdas-Mandeep Kaur (SL3-SU5) delivering solid performances and taking home a whopping 8 gold medals.

Meanwhile, shuttlers Sukant Kadam (SL4), Prem Kumar Ale (WH1), Mandeep Kaur (SL3), Nithya Sre (SH6), Palak Kohli-Parul Parmar (SL3-SU5) and Chirag Baretha-Mandeep Kaur (SL3-SU5) and Tarun Dhillon-Nitesh Kumar (SL3-SL4) also finished with a silver medal to their credit, taking the tally to 7.



Finally, in the bronze section, World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat (SL3), Manoj Sarkar (SL3), Nilesh Gaikwad (SL4), Dhingaram (SH6), Ammu Mohan (WH2), Manoj Sarkar-Vikram Kumar (SL3-SL4), Chirag Baretha-Nilesh Gaikwad (SU5), Prem Kumar Ale-Abu Hubaida (WH1-WH2), Shashank Kumar-Ammu Mohan (WH1-WH2), Ammu Mohan (WH1-WH2), Arati Patil (SL3-SU5) and Nithya Sre-Latatai Umrekar (SH6) and Pramod Bhagat-Palak Kohli (SL3-SU5) finished their campaign with a bronze each.

The Indian para-badminton team, coached by Gaurav Khanna, has been in a stellar form this season and finished their Spanish outing earlier this year with another loot of medals as well.