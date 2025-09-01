Bhavya Chhabra becomes World No. 1 in BWF Junior Boys’ doubles rankings

In a landmark achievement for Indian badminton, Delhi’s Bhavya Chhabra has been crowned World No. 1 in the BWF Junior Boys’ Doubles Rankings, as per the list released on August 26, 2025.

With this, Chhabra becomes only the third Indian to achieve the distinction, after Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, who earlier reached the same pinnacle.

Chhabra’s rise has been fueled by consistent performances across the junior circuit.

Partnering with Mizoram’s C Lalramsanga, he impressed at the India Junior International Series 2025, where the duo finished as runners-up after defeating some of the country’s strongest pairs.

He also featured in the mixed team event at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships, showcasing his versatility on the continental stage.

Though they had to withdraw from the individual event at the Asia Juniors, their prior results earned Chhabra enough points to surge to the top of the global rankings.

The achievement has drawn wide praise, underlining India’s growing strength in doubles badminton.

The timing is especially significant with the BWF World Junior Championships set to take place in Guwahati this October, where Chhabra and Lalramsanga will look to carry their momentum onto home soil.

At just 18 years old, Bhavya Chhabra’s ascent to World No. 1 signals not only his immense potential but also India’s rising dominance in the global junior circuit.



