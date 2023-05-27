Best results for Indians in singles over last year

Indian badminton has been through troughs and crests since the last Olympics two years ago.

On one hand, there has been a phenomenal rise in team events, barring the recent Sudirman Cup disappointment. This has coincided with the rise in doubles pairs. Not only do Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue to count themselves as among the best in men's doubles, we have also had an exciting pair coming up in women's doubles - Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

In singles, however, it's been the old guard who have continued to hold sway. It has been PV Sindhu who has continued to win the biggest titles. On the men's side, surprisingly, the biggest title won by an Indian is the Orleans Masters title, a Super 300 event, by young Priyanshu Rajawat.

While the likes of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy have often impressed, they do not have too many major titles to show since the Thomas Cup win exactly a year ago.

Best results in singles by Indians in last year

S No. Name of Player Event Level Date 1 PV Sindhu Singapore Open (Won) Super 500 July 2022 2 Priyanshu Rajawat Orleans Masters (Won) Super 300 April 2023 3 PV Sindhu Spain Masters (Runner-up) Super 300 March 2023 4 PV Sindhu Commonwealth Games (Won) - August 2022 5 Lakshya Sen Commonwealth Games (Won) - August 2022

Prannoy and Sindhu are playing the Malaysia Masters semifinals on Saturday. Prannoy is looking to enter his first Super Series event final in over a year.