Badminton
Badminton Asia Jnr C'ships LIVE: India 0-2 Indonesia in Mixed Team Quarterfinals — Live Score, Updates, Blog
The junior Indian badminton team faces a tough test against hosts Indonesia in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships.
India face their toughest test at the 2023 Badminton Asia Junior Championships yet on Monday when they take on hosts Indonesia in the quarterfinals.
Samarveer and Radhika lost the mixed doubles match 16-21, 15-21 to give Indonesia a 1-0 lead.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 10 July 2023 4:32 AM GMT
Rakshitha's match heads to deciding third game
Rakshitha takes the first game 21-18. But just like Ayush had lost ground starting from the second game, Rakshitha falls behind too. India need her to win for this tie to stay alive.
- 10 July 2023 4:02 AM GMT
Girls' Singles: Rakshitha vs Ruzana
India need to win a match from here on to stay alive. And Rakshitha makes a great start, racing to a 8-5 lead.
- 10 July 2023 3:50 AM GMT
Indonesia go 2-0 up as Ayush Shetty loses in 3 games
It was a vliant effort by Ayush Shetty in the deciding game, but he loses it 19-21.
- 10 July 2023 3:44 AM GMT
Ayush trails 15-16 in deciding game
An injury timeout derailed Ayush's charge. The second game went to the Indonesian 21-15. The deciding third game is being intensely fought, even as the crowd rallies behind Alwi.
- 10 July 2023 3:07 AM GMT
Ayush Shetty wins 1st game 21-18
Ayush Shetty concedes an early lead but comes back to lead 11-9 at the break. He goes behind and again comes back to bring up 3 game points. And he wins the first game, India's first joy of the day.
- 10 July 2023 2:49 AM GMT
Boys' Singles: Ayush Shetty vs Alwi Farhan
Can Ayush Shetty keep India in the hunt? A line misjudgement by him hands his opponent an early 2-1 lead.
- 10 July 2023 2:42 AM GMT
Indonesia take 1-0 lead in tie
Samarveer/Radhika lose their mixed doubles match 16-21, 15-21. Despite keeping up for most of the match, they let the home team pull away in the closing stages of both games.
- 10 July 2023 2:36 AM GMT
Samarveer/Radhika trail 10-11 in 2nd game
They're running them close, but India are still chasing the match. Radhika and Samarveer need to stop the tide here if they need to give India a 1-0 lead.
- 10 July 2023 2:24 AM GMT
Samarveer/Radhika lose 1st game 16-21
India retake the lead at 13-12 as Samarveer lands another of his smashes at his opponents' bodies. But the lead is short-lived, Indonesia pull away when it matter. A line fault by Radhika to end the game, Indonesia win it 21-16.
- 10 July 2023 2:14 AM GMT
Samarveer/Radhika trail 9-11
Samarveer smashes again to get India level at 3-3 after the Indonesians start collecting a few points. Pratama and Pasaribu start pulling away from 5-5, building the first sizeable lead of the match.
Samarveer with a few mistakes as Indonesia lead 11-9 at the interval in the first game.