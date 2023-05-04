Badminton
BAI Selection Trials for Asian Games: Easy win for Lakshya Sen, Aakarshi Kashyap upset — Live Score, Updates
Lakshya Sen, Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod are among the shuttlers in action on the first day of the trial matches.
Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will face off against some young challengers at the selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games to be held at the Jwala Gutta Academy in Hyderabad from May 4-7.
The selected players will join HS Prannoy, former world champion PV Sindhu, reigning Asian Champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and the women’s doubles combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.
Follow LIVE:
Live Updates
- 4 May 2023 6:38 AM GMT
Lakshya, Ashmita, Malvika on top of groups
It's been a good morning for most of our top shuttlers - but not Aakarshi Kashyap.
- 4 May 2023 6:32 AM GMT
Unnati Hooda upsets Aakarshi Kashyap
In the first major upset of the trials, Unnati Hooda has beaten top seed Aakarshi Kashyap! Unnati prevails 21-15, 21-18.
Ashmita wins the other match in the group, beating Shriyanshi Valishetty in three games. It's Unnati and Ashmita at the top of this group then. Aakarshi with a mountain to climb!
- 4 May 2023 6:30 AM GMT
Groups
Men’s singles groups for Stage 1:
Srikanth K. [1], Priyanshu Rajawat [3], Siddhanth Gupta and Ansal Yadav
Lakshya Sen [2], Mithun M [4], Sai Praneeth B and 5 Bharat Raghav
Women’s singles groups for Stage 1:
Aakarshi Kashyap [1], Shriyanshi Valishetty, Ashmita Chaliha and Unnati Hooda
Malvika Bansod [2], Aditi Bhatt, Aalisha Naik and Anupama Upadhyaya
- 4 May 2023 6:23 AM GMT
Easy wins for Lakshya, Malvika
The matches were supposed to be streamed but at least the morning session matches have not been.
Lakshya Sen has stormed to a 21-14, 21-9 win against Bharat Raghav. Mithun Manjunath has also won, thought with much more effort, against Maisnam Meiraba 22-20, 12-21, 21-11.
In the women's singles, Malvika has beaten Anupama 21-15, 21-11. Aditi Bhatt has also expectedly beaten Aalisha Naik 21-16, 21-14.
- 4 May 2023 6:19 AM GMT
Event Format
Men’s and women’s singles players will be divided into two groups in Stage 1 with the top two players in each group going to Stage 2. The four players will once again face-off in a league format and the result of Stage 2 for players competing against each other for the second time will be considered for the final standings.
For the doubles events, there will be only one stage with all pairs playing round-robin matches to decide the final standings.