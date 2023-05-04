BAI Selection Trials for Asian Games: Easy win for Lakshya Sen, Aakarshi Kashyap upset — Live Score, Updates

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will face off against some young challengers at the selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games to be held at the Jwala Gutta Academy in Hyderabad from May 4-7.

The selected players will join HS Prannoy, former world champion PV Sindhu, reigning Asian Champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and the women’s doubles combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.



