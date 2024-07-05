BAI joins with SAI and REC on grassroot coaches development program

Badminton Association of India (BAI), in collaboration with REC Limited and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), successfully conducted a pioneering Coaches Development Program aimed at nurturing grassroots-level coaches.

This strategic initiative seeks to bring uniformity to coaching practices and create a robust pipeline of potential badminton stars.

The 11-day Coaches Development Program which started on 25th June and concluded on Friday, incidentally also the World Badminton Day, was held simultaneously at the National Centre of Excellence (NCE), Guwahati in Assam and Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

It saw a total of 53 participants from 22 states of India being trained in grassroots coaching methodologies.



Executive Director of REC Foundation, Taruna Gupta, was the chief guest during the closing ceremony.



Sanjay Mishra, Secretary General BAI, said, “Grassroots coaches play a pivotal role in identifying and nurturing talent at an early stage. This program equips them with the tools to identify potential stars and lay the foundation for their development. We thank REC and SAI for this collaboration with BAI and supporting us in this initiative.”



“We conducted a similar program earlier in the month of March simultaneously at four cities- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Raipur and Guwahati which was attended by around 100 participants including few former players," he added.

"Participants in their feedback expressed gratitude to the BAI-REC-SAI partnership for the program’s comprehensive approach. They emphasized how it deepened their understanding of coaching nuances and praised the program’s practical insights,” he concluded.

