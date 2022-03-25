BAI re-elects Himanta Biswa Sarma as President

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was re-elected unopposed as the President of Badminton Association of India (BAI) for another four years term from 2022 to 2026 at the General Body Meeting held in Guwahati on Friday.

Sarma, who took over the reins of BAI in 2017, had been instrumental in raising substantial funds for the development of the game in the last four years.

He is also the Badminton Asia Vice President and a member of the Badminton World Federation Executive Council member.

Former junior national coach Sanjay Mishra would be the new General Secretary with incumbent Ajay Kumar Singhania becoming Vice President in the new Executive Council.

