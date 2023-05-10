BAI joint secretary appointed as Chair of Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia

Badminton Association of India's (BAI) joint secretary, Mr. Omar Rashid was appointed as Chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia for the the next two years.



With extensive expertise in his previous role with BAI, Mr. Rashid brings valuable experience to this role, ensuring further advancement of the sport in India.



As Chair of the Technical Officials Committee, Mr. Omar Rashid will oversee the development and implementation of rules and regulations, elevating the standards of officiating in badminton tournaments nationwide. His dedication to fair play and efficiency will contribute to the sport's growth and success.



"I am truly honored and privileged to have been chosen as the Chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia," said Mr. Omar Rashid.

"I am committed to upholding the integrity of the sport and ensuring high-quality officiating in all tournaments. I look forward to working closely with the Badminton Asia, BAI and the technical officials of the region to enhance the sport of badminton."



Omar Rashid's who is also the General Secretary of Assam Badminton Association and is connected with badminton administration for more than two decades now.

