BAI to conduct trials for Badminton Asia Junior Championship

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will conduct a selection trial at the Karnail Singh Stadium here from June 4 to 7 to pick the team for the Asian Junior Championships.

The Asian Junior championships are scheduled to be held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from July 7 to 16. The players will be selected based on their performances in the selection trials.

The trials will include top-8 boys and girls singles shuttlers, as well as top-4 pairs from doubles events from the All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament, held in Guwahati earlier this month, along with top-4 singles players and top-2 doubles pairs in the BAI rankings.



Anwesha Gowda (4th), Anupama Upadhyaya (8th), Unnati Hooda (14th), and five other players, who are ranked inside the top 20 in BWF rankings, will also take part in the trials. India has so far won nine medals, including two gold, one silver, and six bronze in the continental championships.