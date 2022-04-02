BAI announces selection trial dates for Thomas & Uber Cup, CWG and Asian Games

The 2022 badminton calendar is just about getting jam-packed with a string of important events lined up for the year. In light of this, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has announced the dates for the selection trials for the upcoming Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

Set to held in New Delhi from 15th to 20th of April, the badminton selection trials will be done to select the squad that will be heading for the upcoming prestigious tournaments. As a result of this, the BAI has also decided to withdraw all Indian shuttlers from the Korea Masters (12th-17th April) as the dates are clashing with the selection trials.

Indian badminton is currently bustling with talent with youngsters also beginning to make a prominent mark with the likes of Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod, the young doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, the mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto making decent strides up the BWF rankings.



The objective of the Selection Trials, as stated by BAI, is to select the team for the Thomas & Uber Cup, 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2022 Asian Games and the BAI Core Group teams.

The group picked for the BAI Core team will be provided with BAI or SAI assistance for training and tournament participation.

Moreover, players who have notched up notable performances in the past three months and those who are inside the Top 15 of the BWF rankings - like Sindhu, Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag will gain a direct selection.

On the other hand, players who are between World No. 16 to World No. 50 on the BWF rankings, the top 16 in singles and top 8 in doubles in the national rankings and players who were a part of the core group selected by BAI/SAI in 2019 are eligible to try their luck in the selection trials.