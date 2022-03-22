Badminton
Swiss Open 2022: All you need to know, Indian squad, Schedule and Where to Watch
Badminton action has shifted to Basel with the Swiss Open starting from 22nd March with top Indian shuttlers like Sindhu and Srikanth vying for medals.
The badminton fervour across the world and India specifically will continue as we head into the YONEX Swiss Open 2022.
With over 30 players from India competing across 5 categories, this is another action-packed event that will prove to be as exciting as its predecessor.
Lakshya Sen has pulled out from the event citing fatigue that was brought about from his stellar run to the finals in the All England Open. Apart from that, there are several Indian stars and regulars such as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and the new sensation, Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly.
Here is all you need to know about the YONEX Swiss Open 2022:
Tournament: YONEX Swiss Open 2022
Date: 22nd to 27th March 2022
Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland
Category: BWF Super 300
Prize Money: USD 200,00
Indian Squad for YONEX Swiss Open 2022:
Men's Singles: Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth
Qualification Round: Subhankar Dey
Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap
Qualification Round: Malvika Bansod, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, Ashmita Chaliha
Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun
Qualification Round: Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha/Ashith Surya, Bokka Navaneeth/B Sumeeth Reddy
Women's Doubles: Reddy Sikki and Ashwini Ponnappa, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
Mixed Doubles: Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan, Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto
Qualification Round: Sai Pratheek/Sikki Reddy, MR Arjun/Treesa Jolly, T. Hema Nagendra Babu/Srivedya Gurazada, Dhruv Kapila/Gayatri Gopichand
Schedule
March 22: Qualification matches will begin at 5:00 pm IST.
March 23: First-round matches
March 24: Second round matches
March 25: Quarter-finals
March 26: Semi-finals
March 27: Finals
Where to watch the YONEX Swiss Open 2022?
The Yonex Swiss Open 2022 will be live-streamed on Voot Select and Jio TV platforms.