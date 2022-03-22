Swiss Open 2022: All you need to know, Indian squad, Schedule and Where to Watch

The badminton fervour across the world and India specifically will continue as we head into the YONEX Swiss Open 2022.

With over 30 players from India competing across 5 categories, this is another action-packed event that will prove to be as exciting as its predecessor.

Lakshya Sen has pulled out from the event citing fatigue that was brought about from his stellar run to the finals in the All England Open. Apart from that, there are several Indian stars and regulars such as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and the new sensation, Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly.

Here is all you need to know about the YONEX Swiss Open 2022:

Tournament: YONEX Swiss Open 2022

Date: 22nd to 27th March 2022

Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland

Category: BWF Super 300

Prize Money: USD 200,00

Indian Squad for YONEX Swiss Open 2022:



Men's Singles: Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth

Qualification Round: Subhankar Dey

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap

Qualification Round: Malvika Bansod, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, Ashmita Chaliha

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun

Qualification Round: Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha/Ashith Surya, Bokka Navaneeth/B Sumeeth Reddy

Women's Doubles: Reddy Sikki and Ashwini Ponnappa, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed Doubles: Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan, Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto

Qualification Round: Sai Pratheek/Sikki Reddy, MR Arjun/Treesa Jolly, T. Hema Nagendra Babu/Srivedya Gurazada, Dhruv Kapila/Gayatri Gopichand

Order of Play YONEX Swiss Open 2022

March 22, 2022

Start 19.00 WIB#SwissOpen2022 #YonexSwissOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/ooEZrkdZKO — FikTya 💙 (@FikTya_) March 21, 2022

Schedule

March 22: Qualification matches will begin at 5:00 pm IST.

March 23: First-round matches

March 24: Second round matches

March 25: Quarter-finals

March 26: Semi-finals

March 27: Finals

Where to watch the YONEX Swiss Open 2022?

The Yonex Swiss Open 2022 will be live-streamed on Voot Select and Jio TV platforms.