Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the final day of the BWF World Tour Finals 2021!

It has been an exciting three weeks in Indonesia and for Indian badminton fans, the 2021 BWF season cannot have ended on a sweeter note as PV Sindhu has booked her space in the final two and will be taking on Korea's budding sensation An Se Young in the finals here in Bali, Indonesia. Sindhu, saw off a gutsy Akane Yamaguchi, the World No. 3 in a tight, three-game affair, 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 to set up her date with An Se Young who ousted Thai youngster Pornpawee Chochuwong, 25-23, 21-17.

The reigning World Champion has squared off twice against the 19-year-old South Korean and hasn't been able to cause much damage against the fast-rising teenager. Meanwhile, Se Young, the 2019 BWF Most Promising Player of the Year has picked up the titles at the Indonesia Open and Indonesia Masters and will be looking to end the Indonesia campaign with a 3/3 success. It remains to be seen if the 2-time Olympic medallist can pull out her big guns and overturn the narrative.



Follow all updates LIVE here: