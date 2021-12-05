Badminton
Badminton World Tour Finals 2021 LIVE: PV Sindhu takes on An SeYoung in Final - Scores, Medal, Updates, Blog,
With a 2-0 losing record against An Se Young, PV Sindhu has a tough challenge ahead before she can claim the title. Follow all badminton action LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the final day of the BWF World Tour Finals 2021!
It has been an exciting three weeks in Indonesia and for Indian badminton fans, the 2021 BWF season cannot have ended on a sweeter note as PV Sindhu has booked her space in the final two and will be taking on Korea's budding sensation An Se Young in the finals here in Bali, Indonesia. Sindhu, saw off a gutsy Akane Yamaguchi, the World No. 3 in a tight, three-game affair, 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 to set up her date with An Se Young who ousted Thai youngster Pornpawee Chochuwong, 25-23, 21-17.
The reigning World Champion has squared off twice against the 19-year-old South Korean and hasn't been able to cause much damage against the fast-rising teenager. Meanwhile, Se Young, the 2019 BWF Most Promising Player of the Year has picked up the titles at the Indonesia Open and Indonesia Masters and will be looking to end the Indonesia campaign with a 3/3 success. It remains to be seen if the 2-time Olympic medallist can pull out her big guns and overturn the narrative.
Follow all updates LIVE here:
Live Updates
- 5 Dec 2021 6:34 AM GMT
A lot at stake for both the players. Expect the match to start anywhere between half-hour to 45 minutes!!
- 5 Dec 2021 6:27 AM GMT
Gooood Afternooon!
We have reached the finals of the prestigious BWF World Tour Final and India has PV Sindhu in contention for the title. The double Olympic medallist has won the title once in 2018 and will be eyeing her second title today.
Her opponent An Se Young, on the other hand, is a rising star. She is just 19 but has defeated Sindu on both the previous occasions they encountered. Who will come out on top today?
Stay tuned!