Badminton World Tour Finals Day 3 LIVE - Ashwini-Sikki Reddy in action - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Badminton World Tour Finals 2021!

Although India had qualified 7 shuttlers for the prestigious season-ending tournament, only 2 of them - PV Sindhu and by a stroke of fluke, Lakshya Sen, have been able to enter the semi-finals of the event. All other shuttlers - Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy, and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty haven't been able to qualify. While Srikanth did win his opener against Toma Junior Popov, he lost haplessly against Thai youngster Kunlavut Vitidsarn and still has a small window of qualifying for the knockouts. The pair of Ashwini-Sikki have lost both of their group stage matches while Satwik-Chirag lost their opener and pulled out citing injury trouble before facing off against The Minions.

Today marks the final day of group stage action where the Indian shuttlers will contest for one last mandatory hurray - join us in cheering them on.

Follow all LIVE updates here: