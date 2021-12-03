Badminton
Badminton World Tour Finals Day 3 LIVE - Ashwini-Sikki Reddy in action - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Catch all the badminton action LIVE from the final day of group stage clashes. Follow here.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Badminton World Tour Finals 2021!
Although India had qualified 7 shuttlers for the prestigious season-ending tournament, only 2 of them - PV Sindhu and by a stroke of fluke, Lakshya Sen, have been able to enter the semi-finals of the event. All other shuttlers - Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy, and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty haven't been able to qualify. While Srikanth did win his opener against Toma Junior Popov, he lost haplessly against Thai youngster Kunlavut Vitidsarn and still has a small window of qualifying for the knockouts. The pair of Ashwini-Sikki have lost both of their group stage matches while Satwik-Chirag lost their opener and pulled out citing injury trouble before facing off against The Minions.
Today marks the final day of group stage action where the Indian shuttlers will contest for one last mandatory hurray - join us in cheering them on.
Follow all LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 3 Dec 2021 5:06 AM GMT
Chloe and Birch win the second game 21-9
The English duo of Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith dominated the second game and has it easy at 21-9. The match goes into a decider game.
- 3 Dec 2021 4:49 AM GMT
Ashwini and Sikki bag the first game 21-19.
A neck-to-neck contest ensued with both the opponents giving no inch to each other. Ashwini, Sikki puts up a valiant show to clinch the first game 21-19.
- 3 Dec 2021 4:37 AM GMT
Ponappa and Sikki leads at the interval
Ponappa and Sikki maintain a one-point lead at the interval of first game at 11-10
- 3 Dec 2021 4:35 AM GMT
Ashwini Ponappa and Sikki Reddy face C Berch and L Smith
The players are on the court for the action to be unfolded.
- 3 Dec 2021 2:49 AM GMT
It was all business for Lee Zii Jia as he wins against Kidambi Srikanth!
A 37 minute clash, Lee Zii Jia will go into the semi-finals having topped his group as he wins comprehensively against Kidambi Srikanth, 21-19, 21-14.
Srikanth's chances of making it to the semi-finals is next to nil now after this loss.
- 3 Dec 2021 2:46 AM GMT
18-12, Zii Jia leads!
Looking extremely confident now, Lee Zii Jia has notched up his game and is attacking away!
- 3 Dec 2021 2:44 AM GMT
Kidambi on the backfoot as the Malaysian mixes up his shots and the pace!
Lee Zii Jia has finally found his footing in the second game and takes 7 points in a row to lead 15-11 now.