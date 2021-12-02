Badminton
Badminton World Tour Finals 2021, Day 2 LIVE - Ashwini-Sikki, Kidambi fall short - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Catch all the live badminton action from Day 2 of the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals. Follow here!
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the BWF Badminton World Tour Finals 2021!
After a decent start on Day 1, Indian shuttlers seem to have losing their mojo on Day 2. While women's doubles pair of t Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy loses 21-19, 22-20 in a close-fought competition against Bulgarian pair of Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva, former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth seems to be of no match against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn. He lost 18-21, 21-7. The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulls out from the competition with a niggle in the knee. Two exciting clashes await featuring Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen and PV Sindhu
Follow all updates LIVE here:
- 2 Dec 2021 5:41 AM GMT
Kidambi loses 18-21, 7-21 against Kunlavut Vitidsarn
Vitidsarn dominated the second game and seemed to have schooled Kidambi who trailed by 14 points at 7-21.
- 2 Dec 2021 5:37 AM GMT
Back in action
Kidambi wins a point as play resumes to make it 7-13. He needs to speed up and be more fluent with his attacks.
- 2 Dec 2021 5:34 AM GMT
Play suspended temporarily
Seems some problem with the lights on the court. Play is suspended for a while.
- 2 Dec 2021 5:33 AM GMT
Vitidsarn cruises to win this match. Kidambi now has a tough ask.
A corner court smash gives Kidambi some breather but he is still trailing by eight points at 5-13.
- 2 Dec 2021 5:30 AM GMT
Vitidsarn leads 11-4 at the interval.
Vitidsarn showcases his dominance and tearing apart any chances made by Kidambi. At the interval, Vitidsarn leads 11-4.
- 2 Dec 2021 5:24 AM GMT
Vitidsarn showing his class, leading 6-3
Vitidsarn encashes a close court rally and was quick to dispose a smash to take a point at 6-3.
- 2 Dec 2021 5:22 AM GMT
Kidambi 3-4 Vitidsarn
Kidambi attempts to rebuild himself and fetches 3 points in a row through swift crosscourt rallies. He trails 3-4.
- 2 Dec 2021 5:19 AM GMT
Second game begins, Vitidsarn with a slim lead
Into the second game, a brilliant return from Vitidsarn falls short from Kidambi. The Thai has an early lead of 1-0.
- 2 Dec 2021 5:17 AM GMT
Kidambi loses the first game, all eyes will be on the second game now,
Kidambi puts up a great effort get closer to Vitidsarn after trailing 14-7 yet a few errors here and there cost him the first game, which the Thai won 21-18.
- 2 Dec 2021 5:15 AM GMT
Another series of points inches Kidambi closer.
Five successive points for Kidambi made it 18-19. He is holding on well.