Badminton

Badminton World Tour Finals 2021, Day 2 LIVE - Ashwini-Sikki, Kidambi fall short - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Catch all the live badminton action from Day 2 of the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals. Follow here!

Badminton World Tour Finals 2021, Day 2 LIVE - Ashwini-Sikki, Kidambi fall short - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-02T11:22:07+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the BWF Badminton World Tour Finals 2021!

After a decent start on Day 1, Indian shuttlers seem to have losing their mojo on Day 2. While women's doubles pair of t Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy loses 21-19, 22-20 in a close-fought competition against Bulgarian pair of Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva, former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth seems to be of no match against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn. He lost 18-21, 21-7. The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulls out from the competition with a niggle in the knee. Two exciting clashes await featuring Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen and PV Sindhu

Follow all updates LIVE here:

