Badminton World Tour Finals 2021 LIVE, Day 1- Kidambi Srikanth WINS - Scores, Updates, Results, Live blog
Catch all the exciting badminton action live from the year-ending BWF Badminton World Tour Finals 2021. Follow LIVE here!
Welcome to the Day 1 live blog of The Bridge from the BWF HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals 2021!
Indian badminton is on a good roll and the Badminton World Tour Finals 2021 has seen India qualifying its largest-ever contingent with 7 shuttlers making the cut for the season-ending tournament. It's an exciting day of badminton ahead with PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, and the women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy and the dynamic men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty all scheduled to open their campaign today in the group stage matches.
Live Updates
- 1 Dec 2021 4:36 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth WINS!!!
Kidambi Srikanth kicks off his World Tour Finals campaign in style winning is first group stage match 21-14, 21-16 in 42 minutes. The Frenchman Popov did give it his all, but Srikanth was on the top of his game today. And when Srikanth is playing to his best, there are not many better than him in the world!
- 1 Dec 2021 4:34 AM GMT
4 MATCH POINTS
Kidambi Srikanth has 4 match points, thanks to an unforced error from Popov.
- 1 Dec 2021 4:31 AM GMT
Consecutive points for Popov
Consecutive points for Popov and he has reduced the deficit to three at 17-14. Can Srikanth maintain his composure?
- 1 Dec 2021 4:28 AM GMT
Kidambi Challenges!
A shot from Popov called in, Srikanth felt it was long. He challenges and is proven to be wrong. 15-11.
- 1 Dec 2021 4:27 AM GMT
Complete Control!
Kidambi Srikanth is making Popov play how he wants him to. He is literally controlling the entire game and Popov has no answers. 15-10 lead for the Indian.
- 1 Dec 2021 4:26 AM GMT
5-point lead
3 points in a row post the break and Kidambi Srikanth extends his lead to 14-9. Brilliant display from the Indian this.
- 1 Dec 2021 4:24 AM GMT
11-9
An identical scoreline to the first game and it is Kidambi Srikanth again, who has the advantage at the mid-game break. Much like then it has been very close in the second game as well, but the Indian has done well to keep the advantage.
- 1 Dec 2021 4:19 AM GMT
Kidambi LEADS
Kidambi edges ahead now with a 7-6 lead. Good stuff from the Indian.
- 1 Dec 2021 4:18 AM GMT
Equalised!
Never mind, Kidambi makes amends to win two in a row and equalises at 6-6.
- 1 Dec 2021 4:17 AM GMT
Misses a golden opportunity
Kidambi Srikanth does all the hardwork but then hits the smash way wide of the court. He could have equalised, but instead Popov gets a 6-4 lead.