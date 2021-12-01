Badminton World Tour Finals 2021 LIVE, Day 1- Kidambi Srikanth WINS - Scores, Updates, Results, Live blog

Welcome to the Day 1 live blog of The Bridge from the BWF HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals 2021!

Indian badminton is on a good roll and the Badminton World Tour Finals 2021 has seen India qualifying its largest-ever contingent with 7 shuttlers making the cut for the season-ending tournament. It's an exciting day of badminton ahead with PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, and the women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy and the dynamic men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty all scheduled to open their campaign today in the group stage matches.

Follow all updates LIVE here: