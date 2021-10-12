Badminton
Uber Cup LIVE - India v/s Scotland - Live Blog, Updates, Results, Score,
Follow us for all the live updates from India's clash against Scotland in the 2021 Uber Cup.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of India's clash against Scotland in the Uber Cup.
The Indian challenge against Spain ended in victory with a thrilling 3-2 scoreline. Saina Nehwal retired hurt halfway during her match so it is reported that she will sit out during this fixture as well. Malvika Bansod and Aditi Bhatt will be headlining the singles challenge and India will be looking to dominate this fixture ahead of their table winner clash against Thailand on October 14th.
Live Updates
- 12 Oct 2021 8:46 AM GMT
Match 4- Tasnim Mir v Middleton
India will be looking to win this match and win the entire fixture to avoid a do or die situation.
- 12 Oct 2021 8:38 AM GMT
India wins the match!
With a lead of 2-1, India just needs one more victory to assure them of a place in the next round.Brilliant play by Crasto and Panda.!
- 12 Oct 2021 8:36 AM GMT
Domination by India!
India takes the lead with a score of 16-7. They shuttlers are doing extremely well.
- 12 Oct 2021 8:33 AM GMT
India-11 Scotland-6
At the halfway mark, there seems to be an Indian charge to victory with both shuttles having repelled the Scottish strategy.
- 12 Oct 2021 8:28 AM GMT
Set 2 begins!
the scores are tied at 3-3 in the initial stages. Scotland seems to have changed their approach to the game and are combining well to play the smashes of the Indian duo.
- 12 Oct 2021 8:27 AM GMT
India wins the first set!
Absolute domination with a score of 21-11 for them to take the lead in the match.
- 12 Oct 2021 8:16 AM GMT
India-11. Scotland-9
At the halfway mark, India still has to assert its lead but seems to be in control of the general proceedings.
- 12 Oct 2021 8:08 AM GMT
India -4 Scotland-3
Both teams have warmed up well in the first few shots with brilliant as well.
- 12 Oct 2021 8:02 AM GMT
Match 3- Tanisha Crasto/Rutaparna Panda v Julie Macpherson/Ciarra Torrance
The first doubles fixture of the day kicks of with India looking to take a 2-1 lead.
- 12 Oct 2021 7:58 AM GMT
Easy win for Bhatt in Match 2!!
The set 2 score stands at 21-8 as Malvika Bhatt seals the deal to take India at a tie of 1-1 with Scotland.