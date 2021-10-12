Uber Cup LIVE - India v/s Scotland - Live Blog, Updates, Results, Score,

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of India's clash against Scotland in the Uber Cup.

The Indian challenge against Spain ended in victory with a thrilling 3-2 scoreline. Saina Nehwal retired hurt halfway during her match so it is reported that she will sit out during this fixture as well. Malvika Bansod and Aditi Bhatt will be headlining the singles challenge and India will be looking to dominate this fixture ahead of their table winner clash against Thailand on October 14th.











