Badminton at Tokyo Olympics: A look at all the players qualified in each event

Badminton tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to take place between 24 July and 2 August 2021. This event will take place at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza and a total of 172 athletes from 50 countries will be competing in five events: men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. Let's see the badminton players in each event



Men's singles #1 – Kento Momota (Japan)

#2 – Chou Tien Chen (Taipei)

#3 – Anders Antonsen (Denmark)

#4 – Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)

#5 – Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia)

#6 – Chen Long (China)

#7 – Jonatan Christie (Indonesia)

#8 – Angus Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong)

#9 – Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia)

#10 – Wang Tzu-wei (Taipei)

#11 – Shi Yuqi (China)

#12 – Kanta Tsuneyama (Japan)

#13 – Sai Praneeth (India)

#14 – Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Thailand)

#15 – Heo Kwang-hee (South Korea)

#16 – Brice Leverdez (France)

#17 – Mark Caljouw (Netherlands)

#18 – Loh Kean Yew (Singapore)

#19 – Brian Yang (Canada)

#20 – Pablo Abian (Spain)

#21 – Misha Zilberman (Israel)

#22 – Ygor Coelho (Brazil)

#23 – Toby Penty (Great Britain)

#24 – Felix Burestedt (Sweden)

#25 – Kevin Cordon (Gautemala)

#26 – Nhat Nguyen (Ireland)

#27 – Lino Munoz (Mexico)

#28 – Kalle Koljonen (Finland)

#29 – Sergey Sirant (Russian Olympic Committee)

#30 – Kai Schaefer (Germany)

#31 – Ade Resky Dwicahyo (Azerbaijan)

#32 – Tien Minh Nguyen (Vietnam)

#33 – Georges Julien Paul (Mauritius)

#34 – Raul Must (Estonia)

#35 – Luka Wraber (Austria)

#36 – Artem Pochtarov (Ukraine)

#37 - Timothy Lam (United States)

#38 – Gegely Krausz (Hungary)

#39 – Emre Lale (Turkey)

#40 – Abhinav Manota (New Zealand)

#41 – Niluka Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)

#42 – Aram Mahamoud (Refugee Olympics team)

#43 - Matthew Abela (Malta)

#44 – Soren Opti (Suriname) Women's singles #1 – Tai Tzu Ying(Taipei)

#2 – Chen Yufei (China)

#3 – Nozomi Okuhara (Japan)

#4 – Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)

#5 – Ratchanok Intaton (Thailand)

#6 – P.V Sindhu (India)

#7 – AN Seyoung (South Korea)

#8 – He Bing Jiao (China)

#9 – Michelle Ll (Canada)

#10 – Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand)

#11 – Beiwen Zhang (United states)

#12 – Kim Gaeun (South Korea)

#13 – Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark)

#14 – Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia)

#15 – Evgeniya Kosetskaya (Russian Olympic Committee)

#16 – Yeo Jia Min (Singapore)

#17 – Kirsty Gilmour (Great Britain)

#18 – Soniia Cheah (Malaysia)

#19 – Neslihan Yigit (Turkey)

#20 – Cheung Ngan Yi (Hong Kong)

#21 – Qi Xuefei (France)

#22 – Yvonne Ll (Germany)

#23 – Lianne Tan (Belgium)

#24 – Thuy Linh Nguyen (Vietnam)

#25 – Sabrina Jaquet (Switzerland)

#26 – Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel)

#27 – Kristin Kuuba(Estonia)

#28 – Thet Htar Thuzar (Myanmar)

#29 – Soraya de Visch Eizbergen (Netherlands)

#30 – Laura Sarosi (Hungary)

#31 – Linda Zetchiri (Bulgaria)

#32 – Wendy Chen Hsuan-Yu (Australia)

#33 – Airi Mikkela (Finland)

#34 – Fabiana Silva (Brazil)

#35 – Daniela Macias (Peru)

#36 – Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan (Nigeria)

#37 – Martina Repiska (Slovakia)

#38 – Haramara Gaitan (Mexico)

#39 – Maria Ultina (Ukraine)

#40 – Mahoor Shehzad (Pakistan)

#41 – Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) Men's doubles #1 – Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia)

#2 – Mohammad Ahsan & Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia)

#3 – Ll Jun Hui & Liu Yu chen (China)

#4 – Hiroyuki Endo & Yuta Watanabe (Japan)

#5 – Takeshi Kamura & Keigo Sonoda (Japan)

#6 – Lee Yang & Wang Chi-Lin (Taipei)

#7 – Choi Solgyu & Seo Seungjae (South Korea)

#8 – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty

#9 – Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia)

#10 – Kim Astrup & Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (Denmark)

#11 – Mark Lamsfuss & Marvin Seidel (Germany)

#12 – Vlamdimir Ivanov & Ivan Sozonov (Russian Olympic Committee)

#13 – Marcus Ellis & Chris Langridge (Great Britain)

#14 – Jason Anthony Ho-shue & Nyl Yakura (Canada)

#15 – Jelle Maas & Robin Tabeling (Netherlands)

#16 – Godwin Olofua & Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori (Nigeria) Women's doubles #1 – Yuki Fukushima & Sayaka Hirota (Japan)

#2 – Chen Qing Chen & Jia Yi Fan (China)

#3 – Mayu Matsumoto & Wakana Nagahara(Japan)

#4 – Lee Sohee & Shin Seungchan (South Korea)

#5 – Kim Soyeong & Kong Heeyong (South Korea)

#6 – Du Yue & Ll Yin Hui (China)

#7 – Greysia Polii & Apriyani Rahayu (Indonesia)

#8 – Gabriela Stoeva & Stefani Stoeva (Bulgaria)

#9 – Jongkolphan Kititharakul & Rawinda Prajongjai (Thailand)

#10 – Chow Mein Kuan & Lee Meng Yean (Malaysia)

#11 – Maiken Fruergaard & Sara Thygesen ( Denmark)

#12 – Chloe Birch & Lauren Smith (Great Britain)

#13 – Selena Piek & Cheryl Seinen (Netherlands)

#14 – Rachel Honderich & Kristen Tsai (Canada)

#15 – Setyana Mapasa & Gronya Somerville (Australia)

#16 – Doha Hany & Hadia Hosny (Egypt) Mixed doubles #1 – Zheng Si Wei & Huang Ya Qiong (China)

#2 – Wang Yi Lyu & Huang Dong Ping (China)

#3 – Dechapol Puavaranukroh & Sapsiree Taerattanachai(Thailand)

#4 – Praveen Jordan & Melati Daeva Oktavianti (Indonesia)

#5 – Yuta Watanabe & Arisa Higashino (Japan)

#6 – Seo Seungjae & Chae YuJung(South Korea)

#7 – Chan Peng Soon & Goh Liu Ying(Malaysia)

#8 – Marcus Ellis & Lauren Smith (Great Britain)

#9 – Tang Chun Man & Tse Ying Suet (Hong Kong)

#10 – Thom Gicquel & Delphine Delrue( France)

#11 – Robin Tabeling & Selena Piek (Netherlands)

#12 – Mark Lamsfuss & Isabel Herttrich (Germany)

#13 – Mathias Christiansen & Alexander Boje (Denmark)

#14 – Joshua Hurlburt-yu & Josephine Wu (Canada)

#15 – Adham Hatem Elgamal & Doha Hany (Egypt)

#16 – Simon Wing Hang Leung & Gronya Somerville(Australia)