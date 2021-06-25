Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Badminton at Tokyo Olympics: A look at all the players qualified in each event
Let's find out the players playing in each event of the badminton at the Tokyo Olympics 2020
Badminton tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to take place between 24 July and 2 August 2021. This event will take place at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza and a total of 172 athletes from 50 countries will be competing in five events: men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. Let's see the badminton players in each event
Men's singles
- #1 – Kento Momota (Japan)
- #2 – Chou Tien Chen (Taipei)
- #3 – Anders Antonsen (Denmark)
- #4 – Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)
- #5 – Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia)
- #6 – Chen Long (China)
- #7 – Jonatan Christie (Indonesia)
- #8 – Angus Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong)
- #9 – Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia)
- #10 – Wang Tzu-wei (Taipei)
- #11 – Shi Yuqi (China)
- #12 – Kanta Tsuneyama (Japan)
- #13 – Sai Praneeth (India)
- #14 – Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Thailand)
- #15 – Heo Kwang-hee (South Korea)
- #16 – Brice Leverdez (France)
- #17 – Mark Caljouw (Netherlands)
- #18 – Loh Kean Yew (Singapore)
- #19 – Brian Yang (Canada)
- #20 – Pablo Abian (Spain)
- #21 – Misha Zilberman (Israel)
- #22 – Ygor Coelho (Brazil)
- #23 – Toby Penty (Great Britain)
- #24 – Felix Burestedt (Sweden)
- #25 – Kevin Cordon (Gautemala)
- #26 – Nhat Nguyen (Ireland)
- #27 – Lino Munoz (Mexico)
- #28 – Kalle Koljonen (Finland)
- #29 – Sergey Sirant (Russian Olympic Committee)
- #30 – Kai Schaefer (Germany)
- #31 – Ade Resky Dwicahyo (Azerbaijan)
- #32 – Tien Minh Nguyen (Vietnam)
- #33 – Georges Julien Paul (Mauritius)
- #34 – Raul Must (Estonia)
- #35 – Luka Wraber (Austria)
- #36 – Artem Pochtarov (Ukraine)
- #37 - Timothy Lam (United States)
- #38 – Gegely Krausz (Hungary)
- #39 – Emre Lale (Turkey)
- #40 – Abhinav Manota (New Zealand)
- #41 – Niluka Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)
- #42 – Aram Mahamoud (Refugee Olympics team)
- #43 - Matthew Abela (Malta)
- #44 – Soren Opti (Suriname)
Women's singles
- #1 – Tai Tzu Ying(Taipei)
- #2 – Chen Yufei (China)
- #3 – Nozomi Okuhara (Japan)
- #4 – Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)
- #5 – Ratchanok Intaton (Thailand)
- #6 – P.V Sindhu (India)
- #7 – AN Seyoung (South Korea)
- #8 – He Bing Jiao (China)
- #9 – Michelle Ll (Canada)
- #10 – Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand)
- #11 – Beiwen Zhang (United states)
- #12 – Kim Gaeun (South Korea)
- #13 – Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark)
- #14 – Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia)
- #15 – Evgeniya Kosetskaya (Russian Olympic Committee)
- #16 – Yeo Jia Min (Singapore)
- #17 – Kirsty Gilmour (Great Britain)
- #18 – Soniia Cheah (Malaysia)
- #19 – Neslihan Yigit (Turkey)
- #20 – Cheung Ngan Yi (Hong Kong)
- #21 – Qi Xuefei (France)
- #22 – Yvonne Ll (Germany)
- #23 – Lianne Tan (Belgium)
- #24 – Thuy Linh Nguyen (Vietnam)
- #25 – Sabrina Jaquet (Switzerland)
- #26 – Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel)
- #27 – Kristin Kuuba(Estonia)
- #28 – Thet Htar Thuzar (Myanmar)
- #29 – Soraya de Visch Eizbergen (Netherlands)
- #30 – Laura Sarosi (Hungary)
- #31 – Linda Zetchiri (Bulgaria)
- #32 – Wendy Chen Hsuan-Yu (Australia)
- #33 – Airi Mikkela (Finland)
- #34 – Fabiana Silva (Brazil)
- #35 – Daniela Macias (Peru)
- #36 – Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan (Nigeria)
- #37 – Martina Repiska (Slovakia)
- #38 – Haramara Gaitan (Mexico)
- #39 – Maria Ultina (Ukraine)
- #40 – Mahoor Shehzad (Pakistan)
- #41 – Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (Maldives)
Men's doubles
- #1 – Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia)
- #2 – Mohammad Ahsan & Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia)
- #3 – Ll Jun Hui & Liu Yu chen (China)
- #4 – Hiroyuki Endo & Yuta Watanabe (Japan)
- #5 – Takeshi Kamura & Keigo Sonoda (Japan)
- #6 – Lee Yang & Wang Chi-Lin (Taipei)
- #7 – Choi Solgyu & Seo Seungjae (South Korea)
- #8 – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty
- #9 – Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia)
- #10 – Kim Astrup & Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (Denmark)
- #11 – Mark Lamsfuss & Marvin Seidel (Germany)
- #12 – Vlamdimir Ivanov & Ivan Sozonov (Russian Olympic Committee)
- #13 – Marcus Ellis & Chris Langridge (Great Britain)
- #14 – Jason Anthony Ho-shue & Nyl Yakura (Canada)
- #15 – Jelle Maas & Robin Tabeling (Netherlands)
- #16 – Godwin Olofua & Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori (Nigeria)
Women's doubles
- #1 – Yuki Fukushima & Sayaka Hirota (Japan)
- #2 – Chen Qing Chen & Jia Yi Fan (China)
- #3 – Mayu Matsumoto & Wakana Nagahara(Japan)
- #4 – Lee Sohee & Shin Seungchan (South Korea)
- #5 – Kim Soyeong & Kong Heeyong (South Korea)
- #6 – Du Yue & Ll Yin Hui (China)
- #7 – Greysia Polii & Apriyani Rahayu (Indonesia)
- #8 – Gabriela Stoeva & Stefani Stoeva (Bulgaria)
- #9 – Jongkolphan Kititharakul & Rawinda Prajongjai (Thailand)
- #10 – Chow Mein Kuan & Lee Meng Yean (Malaysia)
- #11 – Maiken Fruergaard & Sara Thygesen ( Denmark)
- #12 – Chloe Birch & Lauren Smith (Great Britain)
- #13 – Selena Piek & Cheryl Seinen (Netherlands)
- #14 – Rachel Honderich & Kristen Tsai (Canada)
- #15 – Setyana Mapasa & Gronya Somerville (Australia)
- #16 – Doha Hany & Hadia Hosny (Egypt)
Mixed doubles
- #1 – Zheng Si Wei & Huang Ya Qiong (China)
- #2 – Wang Yi Lyu & Huang Dong Ping (China)
- #3 – Dechapol Puavaranukroh & Sapsiree Taerattanachai(Thailand)
- #4 – Praveen Jordan & Melati Daeva Oktavianti (Indonesia)
- #5 – Yuta Watanabe & Arisa Higashino (Japan)
- #6 – Seo Seungjae & Chae YuJung(South Korea)
- #7 – Chan Peng Soon & Goh Liu Ying(Malaysia)
- #8 – Marcus Ellis & Lauren Smith (Great Britain)
- #9 – Tang Chun Man & Tse Ying Suet (Hong Kong)
- #10 – Thom Gicquel & Delphine Delrue( France)
- #11 – Robin Tabeling & Selena Piek (Netherlands)
- #12 – Mark Lamsfuss & Isabel Herttrich (Germany)
- #13 – Mathias Christiansen & Alexander Boje (Denmark)
- #14 – Joshua Hurlburt-yu & Josephine Wu (Canada)
- #15 – Adham Hatem Elgamal & Doha Hany (Egypt)
- #16 – Simon Wing Hang Leung & Gronya Somerville(Australia)
