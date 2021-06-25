Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Badminton

Badminton at Tokyo Olympics: A look at all the players qualified in each event

Let's find out the players playing in each event of the badminton at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

By

Abishek Sadanandam

Updated: 2021-06-25T21:59:25+05:30

Badminton tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to take place between 24 July and 2 August 2021. This event will take place at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza and a total of 172 athletes from 50 countries will be competing in five events: men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. Let's see the badminton players in each event

Men's singles

  • #1 – Kento Momota (Japan)
  • #2 – Chou Tien Chen (Taipei)
  • #3 – Anders Antonsen (Denmark)
  • #4 – Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)
  • #5 – Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia)
  • #6 – Chen Long (China)
  • #7 – Jonatan Christie (Indonesia)
  • #8 – Angus Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong)
  • #9 – Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia)
  • #10 – Wang Tzu-wei (Taipei)
  • #11 – Shi Yuqi (China)
  • #12 – Kanta Tsuneyama (Japan)
  • #13 – Sai Praneeth (India)
  • #14 – Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Thailand)
  • #15 – Heo Kwang-hee (South Korea)
  • #16 – Brice Leverdez (France)
  • #17 – Mark Caljouw (Netherlands)
  • #18 – Loh Kean Yew (Singapore)
  • #19 – Brian Yang (Canada)
  • #20 – Pablo Abian (Spain)
  • #21 – Misha Zilberman (Israel)
  • #22 – Ygor Coelho (Brazil)
  • #23 – Toby Penty (Great Britain)
  • #24 – Felix Burestedt (Sweden)
  • #25 – Kevin Cordon (Gautemala)
  • #26 – Nhat Nguyen (Ireland)
  • #27 – Lino Munoz (Mexico)
  • #28 – Kalle Koljonen (Finland)
  • #29 – Sergey Sirant (Russian Olympic Committee)
  • #30 – Kai Schaefer (Germany)
  • #31 – Ade Resky Dwicahyo (Azerbaijan)
  • #32 – Tien Minh Nguyen (Vietnam)
  • #33 – Georges Julien Paul (Mauritius)
  • #34 – Raul Must (Estonia)
  • #35 – Luka Wraber (Austria)
  • #36 – Artem Pochtarov (Ukraine)
  • #37 - Timothy Lam (United States)
  • #38 – Gegely Krausz (Hungary)
  • #39 – Emre Lale (Turkey)
  • #40 – Abhinav Manota (New Zealand)
  • #41 – Niluka Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)
  • #42 – Aram Mahamoud (Refugee Olympics team)
  • #43 - Matthew Abela (Malta)
  • #44 – Soren Opti (Suriname)

Women's singles

  • #1 – Tai Tzu Ying(Taipei)
  • #2 – Chen Yufei (China)
  • #3 – Nozomi Okuhara (Japan)
  • #4 – Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)
  • #5 – Ratchanok Intaton (Thailand)
  • #6 – P.V Sindhu (India)
  • #7 – AN Seyoung (South Korea)
  • #8 – He Bing Jiao (China)
  • #9 – Michelle Ll (Canada)
  • #10 – Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand)
  • #11 – Beiwen Zhang (United states)
  • #12 – Kim Gaeun (South Korea)
  • #13 – Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark)
  • #14 – Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia)
  • #15 – Evgeniya Kosetskaya (Russian Olympic Committee)
  • #16 – Yeo Jia Min (Singapore)
  • #17 – Kirsty Gilmour (Great Britain)
  • #18 – Soniia Cheah (Malaysia)
  • #19 – Neslihan Yigit (Turkey)
  • #20 – Cheung Ngan Yi (Hong Kong)
  • #21 – Qi Xuefei (France)
  • #22 – Yvonne Ll (Germany)
  • #23 – Lianne Tan (Belgium)
  • #24 – Thuy Linh Nguyen (Vietnam)
  • #25 – Sabrina Jaquet (Switzerland)
  • #26 – Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel)
  • #27 – Kristin Kuuba(Estonia)
  • #28 – Thet Htar Thuzar (Myanmar)
  • #29 – Soraya de Visch Eizbergen (Netherlands)
  • #30 – Laura Sarosi (Hungary)
  • #31 – Linda Zetchiri (Bulgaria)
  • #32 – Wendy Chen Hsuan-Yu (Australia)
  • #33 – Airi Mikkela (Finland)
  • #34 – Fabiana Silva (Brazil)
  • #35 – Daniela Macias (Peru)
  • #36 – Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan (Nigeria)
  • #37 – Martina Repiska (Slovakia)
  • #38 – Haramara Gaitan (Mexico)
  • #39 – Maria Ultina (Ukraine)
  • #40 – Mahoor Shehzad (Pakistan)
  • #41 – Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (Maldives)

Men's doubles

  • #1 – Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia)
  • #2 – Mohammad Ahsan & Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia)
  • #3 – Ll Jun Hui & Liu Yu chen (China)
  • #4 – Hiroyuki Endo & Yuta Watanabe (Japan)
  • #5 – Takeshi Kamura & Keigo Sonoda (Japan)
  • #6 – Lee Yang & Wang Chi-Lin (Taipei)
  • #7 – Choi Solgyu & Seo Seungjae (South Korea)
  • #8 – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty
  • #9 – Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia)
  • #10 – Kim Astrup & Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (Denmark)
  • #11 – Mark Lamsfuss & Marvin Seidel (Germany)
  • #12 – Vlamdimir Ivanov & Ivan Sozonov (Russian Olympic Committee)
  • #13 – Marcus Ellis & Chris Langridge (Great Britain)
  • #14 – Jason Anthony Ho-shue & Nyl Yakura (Canada)
  • #15 – Jelle Maas & Robin Tabeling (Netherlands)
  • #16 – Godwin Olofua & Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori (Nigeria)

Women's doubles

  • #1 – Yuki Fukushima & Sayaka Hirota (Japan)
  • #2 – Chen Qing Chen & Jia Yi Fan (China)
  • #3 – Mayu Matsumoto & Wakana Nagahara(Japan)
  • #4 – Lee Sohee & Shin Seungchan (South Korea)
  • #5 – Kim Soyeong & Kong Heeyong (South Korea)
  • #6 – Du Yue & Ll Yin Hui (China)
  • #7 – Greysia Polii & Apriyani Rahayu (Indonesia)
  • #8 – Gabriela Stoeva & Stefani Stoeva (Bulgaria)
  • #9 – Jongkolphan Kititharakul & Rawinda Prajongjai (Thailand)
  • #10 – Chow Mein Kuan & Lee Meng Yean (Malaysia)
  • #11 – Maiken Fruergaard & Sara Thygesen ( Denmark)
  • #12 – Chloe Birch & Lauren Smith (Great Britain)
  • #13 – Selena Piek & Cheryl Seinen (Netherlands)
  • #14 – Rachel Honderich & Kristen Tsai (Canada)
  • #15 – Setyana Mapasa & Gronya Somerville (Australia)
  • #16 – Doha Hany & Hadia Hosny (Egypt)

Mixed doubles

  • #1 – Zheng Si Wei & Huang Ya Qiong (China)
  • #2 – Wang Yi Lyu & Huang Dong Ping (China)
  • #3 – Dechapol Puavaranukroh & Sapsiree Taerattanachai(Thailand)
  • #4 – Praveen Jordan & Melati Daeva Oktavianti (Indonesia)
  • #5 – Yuta Watanabe & Arisa Higashino (Japan)
  • #6 – Seo Seungjae & Chae YuJung(South Korea)
  • #7 – Chan Peng Soon & Goh Liu Ying(Malaysia)
  • #8 – Marcus Ellis & Lauren Smith (Great Britain)
  • #9 – Tang Chun Man & Tse Ying Suet (Hong Kong)
  • #10 – Thom Gicquel & Delphine Delrue( France)
  • #11 – Robin Tabeling & Selena Piek (Netherlands)
  • #12 – Mark Lamsfuss & Isabel Herttrich (Germany)
  • #13 – Mathias Christiansen & Alexander Boje (Denmark)
  • #14 – Joshua Hurlburt-yu & Josephine Wu (Canada)
  • #15 – Adham Hatem Elgamal & Doha Hany (Egypt)
  • #16 – Simon Wing Hang Leung & Gronya Somerville(Australia)
Badminton Tokyo Olympics 
