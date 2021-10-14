Thomas Cup LIVE - India v/s China - Live Blog, Updates, Results, Score

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of India's clash against China in the Thomas Cup at 12pm IST.

The previous Indian challenge against Tahiti ended in victory with a 5-0 scoreline. There will be high expectations from players such as Sai Praneeth and Kiran George as China is not expected to give up its claim on the top spot in Group C. This match will also be a good test for India as they have already qualified for the next round.



