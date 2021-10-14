Badminton
Thomas Cup LIVE - India v/s China - Live Blog, Updates, Results, Score
Follow us for all the live updates from India's clash against China in the 2021 Thomas Cup.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of India's clash against China in the Thomas Cup at 12pm IST.
The previous Indian challenge against Tahiti ended in victory with a 5-0 scoreline. There will be high expectations from players such as Sai Praneeth and Kiran George as China is not expected to give up its claim on the top spot in Group C. This match will also be a good test for India as they have already qualified for the next round.
Live Updates
- 14 Oct 2021 7:27 AM GMT
Set 1 begins!
This will undoubtedly be a cracker of a match so stay tuned.
- 14 Oct 2021 7:22 AM GMT
Match 2 set to begin!
Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are set to compete in first doubles match of today
- 14 Oct 2021 7:18 AM GMT
China wins Match 1! Yu Qi-21 Srikanth-16
That ends the Indian challenge in the first match as Srikanth's late comeback is put to an end with some smart play by Yu Qi.
- 14 Oct 2021 7:15 AM GMT
Yu Qi-18 Srikanth-14
The comeback is on as Srikanth gains consecutive points to reduce his opponents lead.
- 14 Oct 2021 7:11 AM GMT
Yu Qi-15 Srikanth-10
Yu Qi surges ahead for the second time this match.
- 14 Oct 2021 7:08 AM GMT
Yu Qi-11 Srikanth-10
Yu Qi takes the lead for the first time this set. He seems to be playing along with Kidambi's change in aggression and is returning his smashes well.
- 14 Oct 2021 6:59 AM GMT
Srikanth has stepped his game up and is playing smash after smash across the court to which his opponent has no reply.
- 14 Oct 2021 6:57 AM GMT
Set 2 begins!
Srikanth kicks it off by taking a 2-0 lead.