Badminton: B Sai Praneeth pulls out of Singapore Open

The Tokyo Olympics bound shuttler, Bhamidipati Sai Praneeth has pulled out from Singapore Open reportedly due to the strict 21 day pre-tournament quarantine rule.



The World Championships bronze medallist stated that the 21-day quarantine would hamper his training and then playing without practice would not make any sense.



"It's because we have to do 21 days quarantine and you can't play even it is 14 days quarantine. Without practice, it is very tough to play," Praneeth said.

After the Indian Open and Malaysia Open was canceled due to the pandemic, the Singapore Open is the last qualification tournament before the start of the Olympics. The fact that the 28-year-old has already qualified for the Olympics might have made the decision of withdrawing from the tournament a tad bit easier for him.



Besides Praneeth, PV Sindhu and the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics already.



Singapore has already stopped flights from India as the country is currently registering more than 3 lakh cases and thousands of deaths every day for the past one month.

