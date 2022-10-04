Meiraba Maisnam biggest gainer among Indians in BWF rankings

Meiraba Maisnam gained six spots to move to 68th in the BWF rankings released on Tuesday, making him the biggest upward mover among Indians for the week. The 19-year-old from Manipur won the Men's singles title at the Maharashtra International Challenge badminton tournament in Nagpur last month.

Among other Men's singles players, HS Prannoy moved up by one spot to become 14th. Lakshya Sen, who remained unmoved at 9th, is the highest ranked Men's singles player from India.

Former Olympic champion Chen Long of China was removed from the updated rankings, leading to speculation that he has retired.

In Women's singles, Saina Nehwal moved up one spot to return to the top 30. PV Sindhu (6th) remained static as the highest ranked Indian across all sections.

Apart from Lakshya Sen and Sindhu, the Men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - the only other Indians to feature in the top 10 - also remained unmoved on 8th.