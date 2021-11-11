Badminton Player of the Year lists out: Pramod Bhagat nominated in two categories

Pramod Bhagat has been nominated as the 'Male Para Badminton Player Of The Year' as well as 'Para Badminton Pair Of The Year' with Manoj Sarkar by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), which released the list of nominees for the BWF Player of the Year Awards 2020/2021 on Thursday.

Saina Nehwal (Most Promising Player of the Year, 2008) and PV Sindhu (Most Improved Player, 2016) are the two Indians who have previously won BWF awards.

The winners will be announced during the Bali Leg of the HSBC BWF World Tour in Indonesia.



Full List of Nominees:

Male Player of the Year

Anders Antonsen



Viktor Axelsen

Wang Yilyu

Yuta Watanabe

Female Player of the Year

Chen Yufei



Carolina Marin

Tai Tzu Ying

Akane Yamaguchi

Pair of the Year

1. Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong

2. Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu

3. Lee Yang/Wang Chi Lin

4. Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping

5. Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino

Most Improved Player of the Year



1. Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik

2. Pornpawee Chochuwong

3. Lee Zii Jia

4. Lee Yang/Wang Chi Lin

Most Promising Player of the Year

1. Line Christophersen

2. Toma Junior Popov

3. Kunlavut Vitidsarn

4. Brian Yang

Para Badminton Male Player of the Year

1. Pramod Bhagat

2. Cheah Liek Hou

3. Daiki Kajiwara

4. Kim Jung Jun

5. Lucas Mazur

6. Qu Zimo

Para Badminton Female Player of the Year

1. Cheng Hefang

2. Liu Yutong

3. Faustine Noel

4. Leani Ratri Oktila

5. Sujirat Pookkham

6. Sarina Satomi

Para Badminton Pair of the Year

1. Pramod Bhagat/Manoj Sarkar



2. Kim Jung Jun/Lee Dong Seop

3. Mai Jianpeng/Qu Zimo

4 Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel

5. Sarina Satomi/Yuma Yamazaki

6. Hary Susanto/Leani Ratri Oktila

Due to COVID-19, the eligibility period was extended to cover the 2020 and 2021 seasons (1 November 2019 to 31 October 2021) this time around. Two new award categories were introduced – Pair of the Year and Para Badminton Pair of the Year.