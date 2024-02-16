Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Badminton Asia Team C'ship LIVE: Satwik-Chirag wins, Indian men 1-1 Japan in quarters-Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us Live for all the updates from the quarterfinal clash between India and Japan men at the Badminton Asia Team Championships.
Badminton Asia Team C'ship LIVE: Indian men's badminton team is up against second seeded Japan in the quarterfinal clash in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Friday.
HS Prannoy in men's singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men's doubles will lead Indian team in this very important clash at Badminton Asia Team Championship.
Catch all the Live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-02-16 07:30:23
- 16 Feb 2024 10:05 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag takes the match as Kenya could not return the Chirag's smash and founds the net
Game-2: Satwik/Chirag 21-17 Kenya/Hiroki
- 16 Feb 2024 9:58 AM GMT
Satik-Chirag five points away from the match after couple of errors from the Japanese
Game-2: Satwik/Chirag 16-13 Kenya/Hiroki
- 16 Feb 2024 9:55 AM GMT
Satwik finds the net on a smash, scores equal
Game-2: Satwik/Chirag 12-12 Kenya/Hiroki
- 16 Feb 2024 9:52 AM GMT
A deceptive drop shot from Satwik to went into mid-game with a lead
Game-2: Satwik/Chirag 11-9 Kenya/Hiroki
- 16 Feb 2024 9:48 AM GMT
A drop shot from Hiroki
Game-2: Satwik/Chirag 7-8 Kenya/Hiroki
- 16 Feb 2024 9:45 AM GMT
Hiroki finds the net, scores level in the second game
Game-2: Satwik/Chirag 5-5 Kenya/Hiroki
- 16 Feb 2024 9:38 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag takes the first game after Japanese player finds the net
Game-1: Satwik/Chirag 21-15 Kenya/Hiroki
Next Story