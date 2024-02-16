Badminton Asia Team C'Ships: Indian women's team reaches semifinals, secures historic medal

The Indian women's badminton team handed Hong Kong a crushing 3-0 defeat in the quarterfinal of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Friday.

With this dominating display, India kept its unbeaten streak in the premier team championship intact and sealed a place in the semifinals for the first time since 2016, when the first edition of the tournament was held.

The victory in the semifinal also meant the Indian women were now assured of a historic medal, at least a bronze medal.

Leading from the front, star shuttler PV Sindhu, who has been on a comeback trail at the event since recovering from a knee injury, defeated unheralded Lo Sin Yan Happy in a three-gamer.

While Sindhu did not have to toil hard to claim the opening game, Happy did manage to take a game off of her famed rival and force the decider.



Sindhu, however, remained assertive to give India a 1-0 lead with a 21-7, 16-21, 21-12 win.

Playing the second match of the tie, a women's doubles clash, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa helped India cruise to a 2-0 lead with a commanding straight-game (21-10, 21-14) win over Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam.

As India was poised for a lopsided win, rising women's singles player Ashmita Chaliha did not disappoint as she defeated Yeung Sum Yee 21-12, 21-13 and completed a 3-0 clean sweep for India.

India will face either China or Japan in the semifinals.