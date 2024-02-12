Badminton Asia Team C'Ships: PV Sindhu returns, schedule and streaming info

The biennial Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 is set to start on Tuesday in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

The 15-team tournament will mark the return of PV Sindhu into competitive badminton after recovering from a knee injury that she sustained during her second-round French Open match in October last year.

Sindhu will look to lead the Indian women's team from the front on her comeback event.

The Indian men's team, led by HS Prannoy and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will be one of the strongest contenders for the title.

Boys are back!

This time for Badminton Asia Team championships 🤛 pic.twitter.com/PxqT63Nu6E — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) February 12, 2024

But things will be tricky for India as it has been placed in Group A, with formidable China and Hong Kong as its opponents.



The women's team, however, has already been assured of a knockout berth as China is the other side in Group W.

Only the two teams are eligible to advance to the knockouts. The biennial tournament will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2024 Thomas and Uber Cup.



In the last Badminton Asia Team Championships, both Indian men's and women's teams were knocked out in the group stages, but this time both the Indian teams will look for podium finishes.

Since the inaugural event in 2016, Indonesia has been the most successful side in the men's event with three titles. Malaysia, the host of the last edition, won the title only once.



In the women's team event, China won the inaugural edition in 2016, Japan was the winner in the next two editions, and Indonesia was the champion in 2022.

The best performance for India is a bronze medal-winning performance by the men's team in 2020. The Indian men's team also made a semifinal finish in 2016.

The women's team, however, is yet to win a medal.

Indian teams

Men’s team: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, M R Arjun, Suraj Goala, Pruthvi Roy

Women’s team: PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Ashmita Chaliha, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, Priya Devi Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra

When and where to watch the live streaming of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in India?

Badminton Asia Team Championships will be streamed live on the BWF's official YouTube Channel.

When is the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 starting?

The Badminton Asia Team Championships will begin on February 13 at 10:30 Indian Standard Time.

When is the final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships?

The final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships will be held on February 18, Sunday.