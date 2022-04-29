Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu defeats He Bingjiao in dramatic quarter-final match

In a match, that saw a dramatic turn of events relating to confusion over scoring in the final game, India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships on Friday in Manila.

A nail-biting contest was on display where the two rivals took the tie to a decider with Sindhu emerging as the winner by 21-9, 13-21, 21-19 in 1 hour 16 minutes.

In their previous counter, Sindhu had the better of her Chinese rival in the Tokyo Olympics where she won the bronze medal with a score of 21-13, 21-15.

Friday's victory leads Sindhu to the semi-final of the Badminton Asia Championships for the first time since 2014 and now she is assured of at least a bronze medal.

Now who would have thought they'd lose track of scores like this....? #BAC2022 #Sindhu pic.twitter.com/vbqykHLlhW — Sohinee Basu (@teeny_tiny_nee) April 29, 2022

Sindhu started the first game in a dominating way where she took a huge lead of 11-2. It eventually took her just 13 minutes to pocket the opening game with splendid usage of cross-court angles and mighty smashes.



The second set saw Bingjiao picking up her usual momentum to register a brilliant comeback. At the interval, the two contenders were closed in at 11-10. A few unforced errors cost Sindhu the game and it was headed for the decider. Point confusion in the decider

PV Sindhu reacts after winning





Sindhu's A-game came out in the decider where she displayed immense resilience and went on building points by playing at good angles. Bingjiao, who was trailing at one point, came to all guns blazing making it difficult for Sindhu at one point in time.