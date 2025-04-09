Badminton Asia C'ships 2025: PV Sindhu wins, Prannoy, Sen make early exit

PV Sindhu kept the Indian flag flying even as other top Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen made early exits from the Badminton Asia Championships at Ningbo, China on Wednesday.

Prannoy went down to Zu Guang Lu of China in the men's singles opening round.

In a round of 32 match that lasted one hour and eight minutes, Prannoy went down to his Chinese opponent 16-21 21-12 11-21.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen was also beaten on Wednesday.

He went down 18- 21, 10-21 to Chia Hao Lee (TPE).

Kiran George, however, brought joy to the Indian camp by making it to the pre-quarterfinals with a 21-16, 21-8 win over Dmitriy Panarin of Kazakhstan in 35 minutes.

Elsewhere, in the women's singles events, there was more disappointment for India with Malvika Bansod and Anupama Upadhyaya crashing out as well.

While Malvika Bansod went down 14-21, 8-21 to China's Gao Fang Jie, Upadhyaya fell 13-21,14-21 to the experienced Ratchanok Intanton of Thailand.

Indian results:

PV Sindhu beats E Wardoyo (INA) 21-15, 21-19

Priyanshu Rajawat beats Kantaphon Wangcharoen (THA) 20-22, 21-12, 21-10

Kiran George beats Dmitriy Panarin (KAZ) 21-16, 21-8

H Amsakarunan & R Rethinasabapathi beat M Dulanjana & L Weerasinghe (SL) 21-3, 21-12

HS Prannoy beaten 16-21, 21-12, 11-21 by Lu GZ (CHN)

Lakshya Sen beaten 18-21, 10-21 by C Lee (TPE)

A Kashyap beaten 13-21, 7-21 by Han Y (CHN)

Malvika Bansod beaten 14-21, 8-21 by Gao GJ (CHN)

P Krishnamurthy Roy & S Pratheek beaten 19-21, 12-21 by H Chiu & Wang CL (TPE)

P Konjengbam & S Mishra beaten 11-21, 13-21 by Sung SY & Yu CH (TPE)

A Upadhya beaten 13-21, 14-12 by R Intanon (THA).