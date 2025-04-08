Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton Asia C'ships 2025: Dhruv-Tanisha, Ashith-Amrutha through to round-of-16

Indian shuttlers put up a strong show on opening day

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto
Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto overcame Malaysia’s Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin. (Photo credit:Yang Shaochen)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 8 April 2025 3:48 PM GMT

India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto delivered a spirited comeback on Day 1 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2025.

The duo overcame Malaysia’s Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin 15-21, 21-12, 21-11 to advance to the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh also put on a dominant display, defeating Sri Lankan qualifiers Thulith Palliyaguru and Panchali Adhikari 21-9, 21-11.

Elsewhere, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde lost a hard-fought battle against Malaysia's Roy King Yap and Valeree Siow, while Sathish Kumar and Aadya Variyath were beaten by third seed Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.

