Badminton Asia C'ships 2025: Dhruv-Tanisha, Ashith-Amrutha through to round-of-16

India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto delivered a spirited comeback on Day 1 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2025.

The duo overcame Malaysia’s Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin 15-21, 21-12, 21-11 to advance to the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh also put on a dominant display, defeating Sri Lankan qualifiers Thulith Palliyaguru and Panchali Adhikari 21-9, 21-11.

Elsewhere, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde lost a hard-fought battle against Malaysia's Roy King Yap and Valeree Siow, while Sathish Kumar and Aadya Variyath were beaten by third seed Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.