Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth announces retirement from International Badminton

World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth has declared his retirement from international badminton through his social media account, on Monday.

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad, known for his formidable presence on the court, made the decision following a series of persistent injuries post his participation in the Tokyo Olympics.

Dear Badminton , Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FuMDDKPMmM — Sai Praneeth (@saiprneeth92) March 4, 2024

Praneeth shared the news with his fans and well-wishers through an emotional post on his Instagram account, stating, "With a mix of emotions, I pen down these words to bid farewell and announce my retirement from the sport that has been my lifeblood for over 24 years." Expressing gratitude for the journey, he added, "Badminton, you have been my first love, my constant companion, shaping my character and giving purpose to my existence."



Having won the Singapore Open and represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, Praneeth leaves behind a legacy of remarkable achievements. His career highlights include a sensational victory at the 2017 Singapore Open Super Series and clinching a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

Looking ahead, Praneeth is set to embark on a new chapter as he prepares to join as the head coach of Triangle Badminton Academy in the USA next month.

