Canada Open 2025: Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth to lead Indian challenge

The Canada Open 2025, a BWF Super 300 badminton tournament, is slated to kick off on Tuesday at the Markham Pan Am Centre in Ontario, Canada, with a prize pool of USD 240,000.

For Indian badminton fans, this edition holds special significance with a mix of rising stars and experienced names making up a strong contingent.

Leading the charge is Ayush Shetty, the 5th seed in men’s singles, who is riding high after clinching his maiden BWF World Tour title at the US Open 2025.

Ranked World No. 34, Shetty displayed commanding form last week and will be eager to build on that momentum. His opening match in Canada is an all-Indian clash against Sankar Subramanian, ensuring at least one Indian in Round 2.

In another high-voltage opener, former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will take on seventh seed Priyanshu Rajawat in a tough draw for both. Srikanth comes in after finishing runner-up at the Malaysia Masters.

Kiran George, seeded eighth, completes India’s men’s singles main draw representation and will aim for a deep run to boost his rankings. Chirag Sen also features in the qualifiers.

On the women’s singles side, Tanya Hemanth and Shriyanshi Valishetty will be hoping for redemption after first-round exits at the US Open. Both face tricky draws and need early wins to build momentum. Ira Sharma is listed in the qualifiers.

India’s best medal hopes arguably lie in mixed doubles, where Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are the top seeds. They open their campaign against Spain’s Ruben Garcia and Lucia Rodriguez in the first round, a pairing they’ll be favored to beat.

Despite an early exit at the US Open, they had a strong showing at the German Open this season, making the semifinals. The duo will be keen to capitalize on their favorable draw in Markham. Notably, there are no Indian entries in men’s or women’s doubles at this tournament.

Where to Watch?

Fans can catch all the Canada Open 2025 badminton matches live on the BWF TV YouTube channel. While there is no confirmed television broadcast in India.

India’s Full Squad

Men’s Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Sankar Subramanian, Chirag Sen (Qualifiers)

Women’s Singles: Tanya Hemanth, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Ira Sharma (Qualifiers)

Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto