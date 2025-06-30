US Open 2025: Ayush Shetty clinches maiden BWF World Tour title

Ayush Shetty won his maiden BWF World Tour title of the US Open Super 300 on Sunday, ending India’s title drought this season.

The 20-year-old defeated third seeded Canada’s Brian Yang 21-18, 21-13 in 47 minutes in the men’s singles final.

In the women’s singles final, Tanvi Sharma finished runner-up after losing 11-21, 21-16, 10-21 to top seed Beiwen Zhang of the United States in 46 minutes. The unseeded teenager became the youngest Indian ever to reach a final on the BWF World Tour.

Shetty registered third win over Yang, having defeated him twice earlier this year at the Malaysia and Taipei Open.





He kickstarted his campaign with a win over Danish world no 85 Magnus Johannesen 21-17, 21-19 before overcoming compatriot Tharun Mannepalli 21-12, 13-21, 21-15 in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinals, he got the better of world no 70 Kuo Kuan Lin 22-20, 21-9.

His biggest win of the tournament came in the semifinals, when Shetty came-from-behind to beat top seed and world no 6 Chou Tien Chen 21-23, 21-15, 21-14 in 67 minutes. He had lost to Chen at the Taipei Open semifinals.

Lakshya Sen’s triumph at the Canada Open in 2023 was the last time an Indian won a men’s singles title away from home.

Meanwhile, Tanvi too was unstoppable through the week. She started her campaign with a straight-set win over second-seeded Vietnamese Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-19, 21-9 in the opening round.

Her second round opponent was former Junior World Champion Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand, whom the Indian beat 21-18, 21-16. Tanvi went on to beat Malaysia’s Karupathevan Letshanaa 21-13, 21-6.

In the semifinal, Tanvi registered a dominant 21-14, 21-16 win over seventh seed Polina Buhrova of Ukraine.