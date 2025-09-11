Hong Kong Open: Ayush Shetty beats World No. 9 Naraoka; to face Lakshya Sen in quarters

Ayush Shetty, the former world junior championships medalist, stunned the world no.9 Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the pre-quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open 2025 on Thursday.

Shetty used his aggressive play to breach the solid defensive gameplay of Kodai and claimed a tight three-game (21-19, 12-21, 21-14) victory, advancing to his maiden BWF World Tour Super 500 quarter-finals.

This victory also secured at least one semi-final spot for India, as Shetty will compete in an all-Indian quarter-final against Lakshya Sen on Friday.

#News | Ayush Shetty takes down world No 9😍🔥



The youngster beats Japan's Kodai Naraoka 21-19, 12-12, 21-14 in the R16 of Hong Kong Open Super 500👏



Shetty will now face fellow Indian Lakshya Sen in the quarters🇮🇳#Badminton #HongKongOpenSuper500 pic.twitter.com/t2w62hhY19 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 11, 2025

Sen also had a solid outing as he came back from a game behind to topple the experienced compatriot HS Prannoy 15-21, 21-18, 21-10 in the Round of 16. He reached the quarter-finals of a BWF Super 500 or higher ranked tournament after six months.

Lakshya versus Prannoy is turning into a regular fixture on the world tour. This marked their ninth clash in the past three years, with Lakshya holding a 6-3 edge in the head-to-head record.

🚨#News | Lakshya Sen edges out HS Prannoy at the Hong Kong Open 2025👦



Sen battles back from being a game down to overcome the experienced Prannoy in the Rd16👊



Final score: 15-21, 21-18 & 21-10🏸



📸X#badminton #HongKongOpenSuper500 pic.twitter.com/ctL68OkxgD — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 11, 2025

Meanwhile, the men's doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag, fresh from their second World Championships medal, had another tiring three-game encounter in the second round.

The duo registered a hard-fought 21-18, 15-21, 21-11 win against the Thailand pair of Peerathcai Sukphun and Pakkapn Teeraratsaku to reach the quarter-finals.