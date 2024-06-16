Lee Zii Jia pips Kodai Naraoka to win Australian Open men's singles crown

Lee Zii Jia clinched the men's singles crown at the Australian Open in Sydney on Sunday.



Malaysian Lee prevailed over Japanese World No. 6 Kodai Naraoka in a gruelling three-gamer (21-19, 11-21, 21-18) spanning one hour and 18 minutes. This was Lee's third BWF World Tour title of the year.

Despite Naraoka starting strong, he lost the first game. He bounced back to dominate the second game 21-11. In the decider, Lee managed to edge out Naraoka 21-18, securing the Super 500 title.

The #AustralianOpen2024 championship is Lee Zii Jia’s 0️⃣2️⃣ title of the season.



This after winning the 2024 Thailand Open 🇹🇭



A 0️⃣6️⃣ overall World Tour Title.



In the women's singles summit clash, Japan's Aya Ohori emerged victorious, showcasing her exceptional skill and determination as she battled past Indonesia's Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo in an hour and 14 minutes.

In the women's singles summit clash, Japan's Aya Ohori emerged victorious, showcasing her exceptional skill and determination as she battled past Indonesia's Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo in an hour and 14 minutes.

Ohori displayed her tremendous fighting spirit after losing the opening game 17-21 and won the title clinching the next two games 21-19, 21-16. Earlier this year, Ohori won the Thailand Masters.

Meanwhile, the men’s doubles final saw China's Ren Xiangyu and He Ting outclass their Indonesian opponents Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in straight games (21-11, 21-10). The match lasted only 28 minutes.

However, Indonesia’s dynamic duo Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi claimed the women’s doubles title after defeating Malaysia's Lai Pei Jing and Lim Chiew Sien in a thrilling three-gamer lasting one hour and 14 minutes.

Despite losing the first games 12-21, Kusuma and Pratiwi bounced back strongly, winning the next two games 21-7 and 21-13 to clinch the title.

Earlier today, the Chinese pairing of Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin emerged victorious against their compatriots Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui in the mixed doubles final.

Jiang and Wei started strong, clinching the first game 21-12. However, Guo and Chen fought back, taking the second game 21-16. In the decisive third game, Jiang and Wei secured a convincing 21-12 win to claim the mixed doubles title.